Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market Report 2022: Improving Battery Life, Performance & Efficiency Crucial for Continued Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Mopeds, Motorcycle), By Range (Less than 50Km, 50-100Km, 101-150Km, Above 150Km), By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region, Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Two-wheeler Market stood at USD10,629.17 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.08% during the forecast period to reach USD26,476.81 million by 2026. Increasing government initiatives to support the production and sales of electric two-wheeler vehicles in the form of income tax incentives and subsidies, growing demand for energy-efficient commuting and ongoing technological advancements are the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Global Electric Two-wheeler Market for the forecast period.

Increasing environmental concerns due to growing consumer awareness about the harmful effect of greenhouse emissions on the environment are making way for the high adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. Electric two-wheelers are witnessing high demand from all over the world as they are affordable than four-wheeler vehicles, can easily maneuver through dense traffic and have low operating and maintenance costs.

Market players are investing in research and development activities to develop innovative solutions to increase the battery life, performance and fuel efficiency and launch new electric two-wheelers models in attractive design, size, color to boost their sales. However, performance constraints and lack of proper charging infrastructure may hinder the growth of the Global Electric Two-wheeler Market in the forecast period.

The Global Electric Two-wheeler Market is segmented based on vehicle type, range, battery capacity, battery type, region, and competitional landscape. On the basis of regional analysis, Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Availability of lucrative incentives and income tax rebates, large number of the market players and use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing process are driving the demand for electric two-wheeler market in the region.

The top major players operating in the Global Electric Two-wheeler Market are Niu International, Yadea Technology Group Co.,Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Viar Motor Indonesia, Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Honda Motor Company, Ltd, Deco Green Energy CO., LTD., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Ampere Vehicles Private Limited.

