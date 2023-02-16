Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market Report 2022 to 2027: Development of Energy-Efficient Electric Vegetable and Fruit Slicer/Choppers Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market by Power, Bowl Capacity, Type, Distribution Channel, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Companies Mentioned:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Sishun E-commerce Co., Ltd. (VEVOR)

Team International Group of America, INC (Kalorik)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

SharkNinja Europe Limited

JJati

Glen Dimplex Group ( Morphy Richards )

) Coocheer

Groupe SEB (Moulinex)

Dessini Group, Inc.

The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly changing lifestyles and rising disposable income. Moreover, conventional cooking methods like chopping fruits and vegetables with the help of a knife require tedious effort and time. Therefore, the next generation population, particularly the working population, is increasingly opting for kitchen appliances that are convenient to use and saves time.

Electric vegetable and fruit chopper/slicer is a kitchen instrument that performs several tasks such as chopping, slicing, cubing, and grinding vegetables and fruits. It can also mince and puree ingredients within a few minutes. This appliance not only makes the user feel efficient but also helps in preparing delicious meals with the least effort in the kitchen.



Development of Energy-Efficient Electric Vegetable and Fruit Slicer/Choppers Fuels the Market Growth



The introduction of the energy-efficient electric chopper is providing a positive outlook to the market growth. With the rising environmental concerns regarding the increasing pollution, carbon emissions, and global warming, several key manufacturers have launched energy-efficient products.

These products are also supported and promoted by the regulatory authorities, which in turn is boosting the adoption of electric vegetable and fruit chopper/slicer.

Moreover, these technologically advanced products are coming with germ-resistant technology, as they reduce the direct touch with the food item, and the stainless steel of these electric choppers are non-porous and prevent germ invasion. All these technological advancements are anticipated to bolster the demand for electric vegetable and fruit choppers/slicers across the globe.



Growing Demand for Smart Kitchens is Augmenting the Product Demand



The flourishing hotel and restaurant industry has given rise to the demand for electric and quick-performing kitchen appliances such as electric choppers. In addition, the HORECA sector is adopting smart kitchenware products.

Moreover, with the inflating disposable income of the consumers, the demand for smart homes and kitchens has increased over the past years. hence the demand for electric vegetable & fruit chopper/slicers.

Besides this, due to stringent working hours, consumers want to own convenient kitchenware that facilitates quick services. As a result, the demand for electric vegetable and fruit chopper/slicer is bolstering across the globe.



Report Scope



In this report, Global electric vegetable & fruit chopper/slicer Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, by Power:

Less Than 300 Watts

300-600 Watts

More Than 600 Watts

Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, by Bowl Capacity:

Less Than 500 ml

500 - 1000 ml

More Than 1000 ml

Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, by Type:

Household

Commercial

Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, by Distribution Chanel:

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Multi Branded Stores

Online

Direct Sales

Others

Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

