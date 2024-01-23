Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Unit Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.536 Billion by 2032 - Charging Infrastructure Developments at the Forefront of Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Communication Unit Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Charging Type, Current Type, Component Type, System Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV charging communication unit market was valued at $124.9 million in 2022, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.63% and reach 1,536.1 million by 2032.

The market for EV charging communication units has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the need for fast and reliable charging solutions, and standardization and interoperability. The primary driver of the EV charging communication unit market is the escalating adoption of electric vehicles.

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are actively promoting the transition to electric mobility through incentives, emissions reduction targets, and investments in charging infrastructure development. As a result, the number of EVs on the road is experiencing exponential growth, leading to a surge in demand for charging infrastructure, including communication units.

The global EV charging communication unit market is currently experiencing a substantial transformation owing to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) on a global scale. This shift toward EVs by both consumers and businesses has led to a heightened demand for efficient and rapid charging solutions, thereby directly driving the market for EV charging communication units.

Furthermore, the extensive development of charging infrastructure worldwide has emerged as a major growth driver, attracting significant investments and broadening the market's scope. Anticipated technological advancements, encompassing quicker charging speeds, improved connectivity, and standardized charging protocols, are poised to be instrumental in shaping the market.

Supportive government policies, incentives, and grants that actively promote EV adoption and the development of charging infrastructure are crucial to this growth trajectory. Additionally, key trends such as the integration of smart charging solutions and their consequential impact on energy management are pivotal in defining the future landscape of the EV charging communication unit market.

Market Segmentation

Influence of Passenger Vehicles on EV Charging Communication Unit (CCU) Market:

The growth of the EV charging communication unit market is driven by the increasing shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) as the preferred mode of daily transportation.

The rise in EV registrations will lead to an increased demand for CCUs.

Intelligent charging technologies, which help balance grid demand, are expected to boost CCU demand.

Factors like environmental consciousness, government incentives, and battery technology advancements support the adoption of electric passenger vehicles, driving the demand for charging infrastructure.

Dominance of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs):

BEVs dominate the EV charging communication unit market due to advancements in battery technology, government policies, and environmental awareness.

BEVs play a pivotal role in the EV landscape, and their dominance is expected to continue.

The growth of sustainable mobility solutions further solidifies BEVs' position in the market.

Preference for Wired (Plug-In) Solutions:

Wired (plug-in) charging solutions hold the largest market share due to reliability, established infrastructure, and efficiency.

They cater to various consumer needs, from home charging to public stations.

Wired solutions are expected to maintain dominance due to their proven track record and compatibility with existing infrastructure.

AC and DC Charging:

AC (Alternating Current) is the dominant charging type in the EV charging communication unit market due to its worldwide prevalence and efficiency in long-distance electricity transmission.

DC (Direct Current) is gaining popularity, especially for fast-charging applications, as it delivers more power quickly.

AC solutions are expected to persist, driven by their established infrastructure.

Role of Electric Vehicle Communication Controller (EVCC):

EVCC plays a central role in facilitating communication and data exchange between EVs and charging infrastructure.

It optimizes charging management, ensures secure authentication, supports billing, and potentially enables vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration.

EVCC's importance is increasing with the growth of EV adoption and complex charging networks.

China's Leadership in the EV Charging Communication Unit Market:

China leads the global EV charging communication unit market due to its significant production and adoption of EVs and charging infrastructure.

China leads the global EV charging communication unit market due to its significant production and adoption of EVs and charging infrastructure. Factors like government policies, economic development, and emissions reduction efforts contribute to China's dominance.

China's EV charging communication unit market is expected to continue growing, with other countries like the U.S., Germany, Japan, and South Korea also playing major roles.

Recent Developments in the Global EV Charging Communication Unit Market

In January 2022 , a smart charging robot developed by Continental Engineering Services (CES) would make future electric vehicle fill-ups much simpler and more practical.

In March 2021, Dana Limited announced the acquisition of Pi Innovo LLC, a leading provider of embedded software solutions and electronic control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets. Dana previously owned a non-controlling stake in the company.

In April 2023, LG Innotek announced the successful development of a '5G-V2X Cellular Module' that significantly improved long-distance data transmission based on Qualcomm's chip and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) reception. This technology is a 5G mobile communication technology and component that supports data transmission and reception on vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I).

Market Dynamics

Business Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Need for Fast and Reliable Charging Solutions

Standardization and Interoperability

Business Opportunities

Adequate Rollout of Public EV Charging Stations

Scaling EV Charging Infrastructure with a Focus on Interoperability

Future Potential of 5G and Artificial Intelligence

Trends: Current and Future

Increasing Government Influence on the e-Mobility Industry

Electrification of Fleets

Increasing Investment in Charging Infrastructure

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies for Electric Vehicles

Government Programs and Initiatives

Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

Business Challenges

Limited Infrastructure Availability and Geographic Distribution

Up-Front Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Costs

Business Dynamics

Supply Chain Network

Technology Roadmap

EV Charging Ecosystem

Compatibility of Hardware with Different Software

Protocols and Standards

Business Model Analysis

Business Strategies

Product Development

Market Development

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Market Player Ranking

Company Profiles

Company Overview

Role in the Electric Vehicle Charging Communication Unit Market

Product Portfolio

Business Strategies

Product Development

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Akka Technologies Auto Motive Power (AMP) Continental AG Dana Limited Ficosa Internacional SA Hyundai Mobis LG Innotek Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Neusoft Corporation Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Sensata Technologies, Inc. STMicroelectronics N.V. Vector Informatik GmbH Vitesco Technologies GmbH



