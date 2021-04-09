Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Companies Analysis 2021: A Look at Future Skateboard & Platform Architecture Strategies
DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future Skateboard & Platform Architecture Strategies of Electric Vehicle (EV) Companies, 2021 Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the automotive industry converges toward Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) mobility, OEMs are working on re-engineering their conventional platforms to accommodate electric vehicle (EV) components such as batteries and motors. However, the industry's transition from a vehicle-centric to a service-centric approach necessitates the development of new digital platforms (software, back-haul connectivity, and cloud).
Future modular EV platforms will be flexible and multifaceted, with various vehicle types and shapes being built on a single program, saving OEMs the time, effort, and money required to launch new models. OEMs will call for partnerships based on their strategies, with traditional OEMs taking a gradual approach and new developers (Tesla, Waymo) starting ahead of the curve.
Unique insights can be gained from this study; the reader can:
- Discover how market participants can translate market trends into optimal growth and how to ensure profitability from new business models
- Uncover how a collaborative approach of platform development will not only help fast track development activities but also reduce the overall manufacturer investment required
- Recognize how operational or redundancy functionalities will need to be a core in-built attribute of future EV/AD platforms
- Learn how modularity will enable a range of diverse functionalities to be introduced into a vehicle without the need to change the fundamental building blocks of the platform itself
- Understand how the skateboard platform and the rolling chassis offer OEMs the flexibility to offer different segments of vehicles and different body styles based on the same platform
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Strategic Imperative 8
2. Industry Overview
- Shifting Landscape - CASE Convergence
- Focus on Electrification
- Platform-based Approach to CASE
- Three Key Platform Types
- EV Platforms
- Existing EV Platform Derivatives
- Platform Efficiency
3. Business Model Overview
- Business Models
- Summary of Business Model Approaches
4. OEM Case Studies
- Competitive Landscape - Focus Areas
- Competitive Landscape - Focus Areas for Traditional OEMs
- GM's Autonomy
- Volkswagen's MEB
- REE Platform
5. Factors Driving the Platform Approach
- P/F Momentum - Cost, Access to Technology, and Time to Market are Strategic Rationales
- Outsourcing Model - OEMs' Interim Strategies to Gain Access to Timely and Vital Knowledge
- Monet - Example of a Completely Integrated Platform (P/F + E/E + S/W + Vehicle + Mobility OS)
- Silver Bullet - P/F that Integrates Hardware and Software Along with Data Analysis Capability
- OEMs/Engineering Communities - Use P/Fs in a Strategic Way to Communicate their Portfolios
6. Advantages of the P/F Approach
- P/F Strategies - Provision of Both Cost and R&D Versus Business Model Only (MaaS, for Example)
- Final Product - Digital Rolling Chassis (Electrically Driven Chassis)
- Core Objective - Allow OEMs to Focus on Self-Drive Systems and the Development of Fleet Operations
7. P/F Disruption Impact for Tier I Companies
- Disruptive Proposition - P/F Providers are Positioning Themselves as One-stop Shops
8. Roadblocks to P/F Adoption
- Roadblock - Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Economies of Scale
9. Total Addressable Market
10. Role of Tier I Suppliers
- Varied Roles of Market Participants
- Levels of Engagement
- Levels of Engagement (1 to 7)
11. P/F Impact on Braking Systems
- P/F Impact on Braking Systems - Integrated Module
- P/F Impact on Braking Systems
12. P/F Impact on Steering Systems
- P/F Impact on Steering Systems - Steer-by-wire Module
- P/F Impact on Steering Systems - Steer-by-wire Development
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Modularity, Scalability, and Built-in Fail-operational Capabilities will Need to Become Core Attributes of Future EV/AD Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Platform Licensing will Help OEMs Recover the High Investment Made in P/F Development
14. Next Steps
