Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Companies Analysis 2021: A Look at Future Skateboard & Platform Architecture Strategies

As the automotive industry converges toward Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) mobility, OEMs are working on re-engineering their conventional platforms to accommodate electric vehicle (EV) components such as batteries and motors. However, the industry's transition from a vehicle-centric to a service-centric approach necessitates the development of new digital platforms (software, back-haul connectivity, and cloud).

Future modular EV platforms will be flexible and multifaceted, with various vehicle types and shapes being built on a single program, saving OEMs the time, effort, and money required to launch new models. OEMs will call for partnerships based on their strategies, with traditional OEMs taking a gradual approach and new developers (Tesla, Waymo) starting ahead of the curve.

Unique insights can be gained from this study; the reader can:

Discover how market participants can translate market trends into optimal growth and how to ensure profitability from new business models

Uncover how a collaborative approach of platform development will not only help fast track development activities but also reduce the overall manufacturer investment required

Recognize how operational or redundancy functionalities will need to be a core in-built attribute of future EV/AD platforms

Learn how modularity will enable a range of diverse functionalities to be introduced into a vehicle without the need to change the fundamental building blocks of the platform itself

Understand how the skateboard platform and the rolling chassis offer OEMs the flexibility to offer different segments of vehicles and different body styles based on the same platform

Companies Mentioned

GM

REE

Tesla

Volkswagen

Waymo

