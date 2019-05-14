Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market to 2029 - Increasing Push From Government for the Deployment of Highway Chargers as Well as Fast Bus Chargers

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market: Focus on Electric Light Duty Vehicles and Electric Buses Fast Charging System, Evolving Technologies, and Business Models - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle fast charging system market was valued at 96.4 thousand units in 2018. APAC dominated the global electric vehicle fast charging system market in 2018, whereas Rest-of-the-World is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2029.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a period of wide-ranging transformations with a change in the consumer behavior as well as an increase in the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. A rise in the conventional fuel vehicle sales, along with increasing global population and urbanization, has brought with it some serious concerns, such as global warming and alarming pollution levels. There are innumerable issues that are plaguing the planet, and the natural resources (especially fossil fuels) are declining at a rapid pace. This has consequently led the governments, environmental agencies, and automobile manufacturers to develop different modes of transport that run on alternate means.



An electric vehicle fast charging system is an integral part of the electric vehicle ecosystem and is used to charge the battery of electric vehicles faster as compared to other chargers. These chargers supply electric energy to the electric vehicle to charge the battery of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The electric vehicle fast charging system market is majorly driven by the factors such as rise in electric vehicles sales, technological advancement, and increasing push from government for the deployment of highway chargers as well as fast bus chargers.



However, factors such as a lack of standardization and the high cost of equipment and installation hamper the overall market growth. Moreover, the transition from conventional energy for charging system, evolving business models for EV charging, and wide ranging opportunities in developing region are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.



The global electric vehicle fast charging system market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments in the past few years, undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this section are product launches and developments, business expansions, acquisitions and partnerships/collaborations/joint ventures. The preferred strategy for the companies has been partnerships/collaborations/joint ventures in order to strengthen their position in the global electric vehicle fast charging system market.



The key market players in the global electric vehicle fast charging system market are



ABB

Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing, Inc.

Blink Charging Co.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

EVBox

Elmec Inc.

GARO

Hong Kong EV Power Limited

POD Point

Proterra Inc.

Schneider Electric

Services FLO Inc.

Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co., Ltd

Siemens

Valent Power

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Ecosystem Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Key Entities Operating in Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Ecosystem

1.1.1.1 Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Station Manufacturers and Service Providers

1.1.1.2 Network Providers

1.1.1.3 Energy Providers

1.1.1.4 Component Suppliers

1.2 Electric Vehicles

1.2.1 Overview

1.2.2 Types of Electric Vehicle

1.2.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

1.2.2.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

1.2.3 Product Portfolio: Key Players of Electric Vehicle

1.3 Electric Vehicle Battery

1.3.1 Overview

1.3.2 Types of Battery

1.3.2.1 Lead-Acid Battery

1.3.2.2 Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries

1.3.2.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

1.3.2.4 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries

1.3.2.4.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)

1.3.2.4.2 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)

1.3.2.4.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2/NMC)

1.3.2.4.4 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2)

1.3.2.4.5 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)

1.3.3 Solid State Lithium-ion Battery (SSB) -- Futuristic Technology for Electric Vehicle Battery

1.3.3.1 Major Component of SSB

1.3.3.1.1 Cathode Materials

1.3.3.1.2 Electrolyte

1.3.3.1.3 Anode

1.4 Electric Vehicle Charging Station

1.4.1 Overview

1.4.2 Types of Charging Station

1.4.2.1 Level 1

1.4.2.2 Level 2

1.4.2.3 Level 3

1.4.2.4 Comparison: Level 1 vs. Level 2 vs. Level 3

1.5 Connectors

1.5.1 Overview

1.5.2 Types of Connectors

1.6 Consortiums and Associations: Electric Vehicle and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Growing Number of Electric Vehicles

2.1.1.1 Rising Environment Pollution Concern

2.1.1.2 Forcible Ban on ICE Vehicles

2.1.1.3 Rising Government Initiatives and Subsidies

2.1.1.4 Impact of EVs on Energy Demand

2.1.1.5 Impact of EVs on Emission

2.1.2 Increasing Push From Government for the Deployment of Highway Chargers as Well as Fast Bus Chargers

2.1.3 Technological Advancement

2.1.4 Impact of Market Drivers

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Lack of Standardization

2.2.2 High Cost of Associated with Fast Charging System

2.2.3 Impact of Market Challenges

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Evolving Business Model for EV Charging

2.3.2 Shift to Renewable Energy Powered Charging Station from Conventional Energy

2.3.3 Wide Ranging Opportunities in Emerging Economies



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Leading Player Analysis

3.2 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

3.2.2 Product Launches and Developments

3.2.3 Business Expansions

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Patent Analysis

4.1.1 Patent Landscape

4.2 Emerging Technologies/Concept for EV Charging

4.2.1 Inductive Charging (Wireless Charging)

4.2.1.1 Overview

4.2.1.2 Indicative List of Companies and Product Portfolio

4.2.2 Solar Charging

4.2.3 Battery Switch Station/Battery Swapping

4.2.4 Vehicle-to-Grid

4.3 Evolving Business Model: Electric Vehicle Charging

4.3.1 Smart Charging Station

4.3.2 Subscription Model

4.3.3 Pay-as-you-go Model

4.3.4 EV Charging as a Service

4.4 Policies and Government Initiatives

4.4.1 Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI)

4.4.2 EV30@30 Campaign



5 Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market (by Type)

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations

5.1.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Pessimistic Scenario

5.1.2 Assumptions and Limitations for Realistic Scenario

5.1.3 Assumptions Limitations for Optimistic Scenario

5.2 Introduction

5.3 Fast Charging Systems for Electric Light Duty Vehicles

5.4 Electric Bus Fast Charging Systems

5.4.1 Global Electric Bus Fast Charging System Market (by Region)

5.5 Qualitative Analysis of Different Types of Chargers

5.5.1 Types of Electric Buses Chargers

5.5.1.1 Opportunity Charging

5.5.1.2 Plug-in Fast Chargers/ Depot Charging

5.5.2 Tesla Superchargers

5.5.3 Cost Comparison: Tesla Supercharger Cost vs. Gasoline Cost



6 Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market (by Application)

6.1 Public Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System

6.2 Private Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System



7 Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market (by Region)



8 Company Profiles



