Global Electric Vehicle Market to 2024: PHEV and HEV Capture Most of the $400+ Billion Market

Global electric vehicle market is expected to surpass US$ 419 Billion by the end of year 2024

Several governments across the globe are promoting electric vehicle to a large extent and providing decent subsidies to boost the production level of EVs. Policies also target zero emission vehicles as a green technology. EVs are massively supported by the government in the consideration of climate change also to mitigate the carbon emission that is one of the big global concerns.

The key factors that reinforce electric vehicle market to expand are: 1) decreasing cost of EVs Batteries in the form of cell pack batteries. 2) Increasing public and private charging technology and infrastructure 3) Government across the world support EVs because of environmental friendly 4) EVs manufacturer get subsidies from government and several economic benefits in the form of tax rebate.

By Segment - Battery Electric Vehicle Market Dominates the Overall Electric Vehicle Market

In this report, we have taken 15 countries and provided comprehensive assessment of Battery Electric Vehicle volume, market forecast as well as their government initiative, rules and regulations. Moreover BEV segment dominates all others segment of electric vehicle market.

PHEV and HEV capture most of the Market in Global Electric Vehicle

In this report, we have taken 14 countries and provided comprehensive assessment of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle volume, market forecast as well as their government initiative, rules and regulations. In addition we have separately covered Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market, Volume & Forecast. PHEV and HEV together hold maximum market share in Global electric Vehicle Market.

Key Companies covered in the report are as follows

1) Tesla

2) BMW

3) Toyota

Battery Electric Vehicle - Volume, Market & Forecast by following countries:

1) Denmark

2) Finland

3) Iceland

4) Norway

5) Sweden

6) Netherlands

7) India

8) China

9) Japan

10) Korea

11) Canada

12) United States

13) France

14) Germany

15) United Kingdom

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Volume, Market & Forecast by following countries:

1) Denmark

2) Finland

3) Iceland

4) Norway

5) Sweden

6) Netherlands

7) China

8) Japan

9) Korea

10) Canada

11) United States

12) France

13) Germany

14) United Kingdom

