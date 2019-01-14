Global Electric Vehicle Market to 2024: PHEV and HEV Capture Most of the $400+ Billion Market
The "Electric Vehicle Market, Volume Global Analysis by Cars, Countries and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global electric vehicle market is expected to surpass US$ 419 Billion by the end of year 2024
Several governments across the globe are promoting electric vehicle to a large extent and providing decent subsidies to boost the production level of EVs. Policies also target zero emission vehicles as a green technology. EVs are massively supported by the government in the consideration of climate change also to mitigate the carbon emission that is one of the big global concerns.
The key factors that reinforce electric vehicle market to expand are: 1) decreasing cost of EVs Batteries in the form of cell pack batteries. 2) Increasing public and private charging technology and infrastructure 3) Government across the world support EVs because of environmental friendly 4) EVs manufacturer get subsidies from government and several economic benefits in the form of tax rebate.
By Segment - Battery Electric Vehicle Market Dominates the Overall Electric Vehicle Market
In this report, we have taken 15 countries and provided comprehensive assessment of Battery Electric Vehicle volume, market forecast as well as their government initiative, rules and regulations. Moreover BEV segment dominates all others segment of electric vehicle market.
PHEV and HEV capture most of the Market in Global Electric Vehicle
In this report, we have taken 14 countries and provided comprehensive assessment of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle volume, market forecast as well as their government initiative, rules and regulations. In addition we have separately covered Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market, Volume & Forecast. PHEV and HEV together hold maximum market share in Global electric Vehicle Market.
Key Companies covered in the report are as follows
1) Tesla
2) BMW
3) Toyota
Battery Electric Vehicle - Volume, Market & Forecast by following countries:
1) Denmark
2) Finland
3) Iceland
4) Norway
5) Sweden
6) Netherlands
7) India
8) China
9) Japan
10) Korea
11) Canada
12) United States
13) France
14) Germany
15) United Kingdom
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Volume, Market & Forecast by following countries:
1) Denmark
2) Finland
3) Iceland
4) Norway
5) Sweden
6) Netherlands
7) China
8) Japan
9) Korea
10) Canada
11) United States
12) France
13) Germany
14) United Kingdom
