Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Insights, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 - Featuring BASF, DOW Chemical, INEOS Capital, and Sabic Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Plastics Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle plastics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 28% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of The electric vehicle plastics market looks promising with opportunities in the hybrid, plug-in-hybrid, and battery electric vehicle markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand of electric vehicles, and increasing demand for lightweight materials to reduce vehicle weight in response to stringent government regulations on fuel economy.

The study includes the electric vehicle plastics market size and forecast for the electric vehicle plastics market through 2024, segmented by material, by application, by end use and by region.

Some of the electric vehicle plastics companies profiled in this report include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, INEOS Capital Limited, Sabic, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, AkzoNobel, ExxonMobil, Evonik Industries, and Plastic Omnium, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Electric vehicle plastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Electric vehicle plastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size various by material, by application, by end use, and by region.

Market size various by material, by application, by end use, and by region. Regional analysis :Electric vehicle plastics market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions electric vehicle plastics in the electric vehicle plastics market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions electric vehicle plastics in the electric vehicle plastics market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for electric vehicle plastics in the electric vehicle plastics market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for electric vehicle plastics in the electric vehicle plastics market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the electric vehicle plastics market by material (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, PVC, ABS, Polycarbonates, Polyethylene, PMMA, Other Plastics), by application (interior,exterior, lighting & electric wiring, under the hood), by end use (battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug in hybrid electric vehicle), and by region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the electric vehicle plastics market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the electric vehicle plastics market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this electric vehicle plastics market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the electric vehicle plastics market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the electric vehicle plastics market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this electric vehicle plastics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this electric vehicle plastics area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, electric vehicle plastics market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market by Material

3.3.1: Polypropylene

3.3.2: Polyurethane

3.3.3: Polyamide

3.3.4: PVC

3.3.5: ABS

3.3.6: Polycarbonates

3.3.7: Polyethylene

3.3.8: PMMA

3.3.9: Other Plastics

3.4: Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market by Application

3.4.1: Interior

3.4.2: Exterior

3.4.3: Lighting & Electric Wiring under the Hood

3.5: Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market by End Use

3.5.1: Battery Electric Vehicle

3.5.2: Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.5.3: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market by Region

4.2: North American Electric Vehicle Plastics Market

4.3: European Electric Vehicle Plastics Market

4.4: APAC Electric Vehicle Plastics Market

4.5: RoW Electric Vehicle Plastics Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market by End Use

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF SE

7.2: The DOW Chemical Company

7.3: INEOS Capital

7.4: Sabic

7.5: Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings

7.6: E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

7.7: AkzoNobel

7.8: ExxonMobil Corporation

7.9: Evonik Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j14zi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

