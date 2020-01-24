Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market 2025-2035: Focus on Technology, Components, Operations, Energy Source, Infrastructure, Applications, and End-user

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market: Focus on Technology, Components, Operations, Energy Source, Infrastructure, Applications, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

The North America region is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market in 2025, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Globally, the market for eVTOL aircraft market is rapidly evolving. From 2025, the market is expected to begin particularly in the megacities, including the U.S., Germany, France, Singapore, Dubai, and others, since the systems are under testing at various locations. The market scenario in the countries are expected to differ, due to different rules and regulations for eVTOL aircraft operations in the respective countries. Based on the expert interviews and research, it is expected that the market will take-off from 2025.



The U.S. is one of the most prominent countries with a potential for the growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market. In 2025, the U.S. is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market, acquiring the maximum market share, globally. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils an immense potential for its growth in the Asia-Pacific region as well.

China is expected to acquire the largest market share, and Singapore is expected to witness the highest growth rate in this region during the period 2025-2035. Similarly, the Europe market is also likely to witness numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The eVTOL aircraft market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the eVTOL aircraft outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The eVTOL aircraft market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by technology, energy source, application, end-user, component, infrastructure, and region.



The eVTOL aircraft market (on the basis of component) is further segmented into sensors, airframes, camera, radar, LIDAR, battery, motor, INS/IMU, and GPS/GNSS. The airframes component is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market in 2025 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2025-2035).

The eVTOL aircraft market segmentation (on the basis of technology) has been done into rotorcraft, vectored thrust, lift+cruise, and hoverbikes. The rotorcraft is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market in 2025 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, there are other segments in the global eVTOL aircraft market which includes energy source, end-user, application, and infrastructure.

The eVTOL aircraft market segmentation by region is segregated into four major regions, namely, North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Data for each of these regions is provided by technology and by application.

The key market players in the global eVTOL aircraft market include Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter, The Boeing Company, EHANG, Embraer, Karem Aircraft, Kitty Hawk, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Volocopter, and Workhorse Group.

What major driving forces are expected to increase the global market demand for eVTOL aircraft during the forecast period, 2025-2035?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market?

Which are the key players in the global eVTOL aircraft market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What is the expected revenue to be generated by the global eVTOL aircraft market by segments (aircraft type, infrastructure, application, end-user, operations, components, energy source) in 2025, and what are the estimates by 2035?

How is each segment of the global eVTOL aircraft market expected to grow during the forecast period, and how much revenue is expected to be generated by each segment by the end of 2035?

What are the trends in the global eVTOL aircraft market across different regions, what is the expected revenue to be generated in 2025, and what are the estimates by 2035?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2025-2035?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales in the global eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What are the major opportunities that the eVTOL aircraft manufacturers foresee?

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Road Traffic Congestion in Urban Area

1.1.2 Need for Faster and Efficient Transportation

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Lack of Required Infrastructure

1.2.2 Social Acceptance

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Growing Smart City Investment

1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Charging Stations or Vertiports



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Acquisitions and Funding

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Current Status of eVTOL Industry

3.3 Comparison of Electric and Conventional Aircrafts

3.4 Investment Scenario: Start-ups and Stakeholders in Global eVTOL Aircraft Market

3.5 Leading Manufacturers, Products, and Technical Specifications

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Technology)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Rotorcraft

5.2.1 Single Rotor

5.2.2 Multi-Rotor Aircraft

5.3 Vectored Thrust

5.4 Lift + Cruise

5.5 Hoverbikes



6 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Component)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Sensors

6.3 Airframes

6.4 Camera

6.5 LIDAR

6.6 Radar

6.7 Battery

6.8 Motor

6.9 INS/IMU

6.10 GPS/GNSS



7 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Energy Source)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Battery

7.3 Hybrid

7.4 Hydrogen



8 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Operation)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Piloted

8.3 Optionally Piloted



9 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Application)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Air Taxi

9.2.1 Air Taxi Market (by Range)

9.3 Air Ambulance

9.4 Cargo Aerial Vehicle

9.5 Personal Air Vehicle

9.5.1 Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) Market (by Range)

9.6 Hoverbikes



10 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by End User)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Commercial

10.3 Government and Military



11 Global Electric VTOL Aircraft (eVTOL) Market (by Infrastructure)

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Vertiports

11.3 Charging Stations

11.4 Traffic Management Systems



12 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market (by Region)

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest-of-the-World



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Airbus S.A.S

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Role of Airbus in the Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market

13.2.3 Overall Financials

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

13.4 Aurora Flight Sciences

13.5 Bell Helicopter

13.6 EHANG

13.7 Embraer S.A.

13.8 Karem Aircraft, Inc.

13.9 Kitty Hawk

13.10 Lilium GmbH

13.11 Neva Aerospace

13.12 Opener

13.13 Pipistrel Group

13.14 The Boeing Company

13.15 Volocopter GmbH

13.16 Workhorse Group, Inc.

13.17 Other Key Players

13.17.1 Volta Volare

13.17.2 Joby Aviation

13.17.3 Terrafuggia

13.17.4 Samad Aerospace Ltd.

13.17.5 AMSL Aero Pty Ltd.



