Global Electrical Discharge Machines (Sinker & Wire) Market 2018-2023

Electrical discharge machines (EDM) market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 7.20% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$6.077 billion in 2023 from US$4.005 billion in 2017.

Rising demand for medical implants is driving the use of EDM-based machining, thus, boosting the growth of EDM market. Growing production of light-weight vehicles also contributes to the growth of EDM market. Increasing use of complex materials and components including alloys and ceramics augments the demand for electrical discharge machining across manufacturing sector which bolsters the growth of global EDM market.

Geographically, APAC will witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period owing to expanding manufacturing base and production capacity of EDM manufacturers in countries like China.

Segmentation:

By Type:

Sinker EDM

Wire EDM

By Application:

Die Making

Mold Making

Hole Drilling

Others

By End User Industry

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Electrical Discharge Machines Market By Type



6. Electrical Discharge Machines Market By Application



7. Electrical Discharge Machines Market By End User Industry



8. Electrical Discharge Machines Market By Geography



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



Aaedm Corporation

Swiss Wire E.D.M.

Adron Tool Corporation

Accutex Technologies Co., Ltd.

Chevalier Machinery Inc.

Excetek Technologies Co., Ltd.

Gf Machining Solutions

Kent Industrial USA , Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/grg7tj/global_electrical?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electrical-discharge-machines-sinker--wire-market-2018-2023-300638099.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

