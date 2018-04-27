Global Electrical Discharge Machines (Sinker & Wire) Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Electrical Discharge Machines Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electrical discharge machines (EDM) market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 7.20% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$6.077 billion in 2023 from US$4.005 billion in 2017.
Rising demand for medical implants is driving the use of EDM-based machining, thus, boosting the growth of EDM market. Growing production of light-weight vehicles also contributes to the growth of EDM market. Increasing use of complex materials and components including alloys and ceramics augments the demand for electrical discharge machining across manufacturing sector which bolsters the growth of global EDM market.
Geographically, APAC will witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period owing to expanding manufacturing base and production capacity of EDM manufacturers in countries like China.
Segmentation:
By Type:
- Sinker EDM
- Wire EDM
By Application:
- Die Making
- Mold Making
- Hole Drilling
- Others
By End User Industry
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Power
- Electrical and Electronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Electrical Discharge Machines Market By Type
6. Electrical Discharge Machines Market By Application
7. Electrical Discharge Machines Market By End User Industry
8. Electrical Discharge Machines Market By Geography
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- Aaedm Corporation
- Swiss Wire E.D.M.
- Adron Tool Corporation
- Accutex Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Chevalier Machinery Inc.
- Excetek Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Gf Machining Solutions
- Kent Industrial USA, Inc.
