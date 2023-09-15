Global Electrical Vehicle Battery Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Cost Reductions for EV Batteries & Surging Demand for Clean Energy Propels Adoption

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrical Vehicle Battery Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the global market for electric vehicle batteries. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 through 2028. This report also offers insights on drivers and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research.

Due to their high energy density by weight, lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries are the most prevalent battery types in modern electric vehicles. Nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lead-acid (and, less frequently, zinc-air and sodium nickel chloride) batteries are also used in electric vehicles. The quantity of energy stored in batteries is expressed in ampere-hours or coulombs, with the overall amount of energy frequently expressed in kilowatt-hours.



Consumer electronics, laptop computers, mobile phones, and power tools have driven innovations in lithium-ion battery equipment. These performance and energy density advancements have benefited the BEV and HEV markets. Unlike previous battery chemistries, particularly that of nickel-cadmium, the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries enables them to be discharged and recharged regularly and at any level of charge.



As the market for electric vehicles increases, the supply of second-life batteries increases. Forecasts from university studies and trade reports approximate a range of 112-275 GWh per year of second-life batteries becoming accessible by 2030 globally. After 8 to 12 years in a vehicle, the lithium batteries utilized in EVs are expected to hold more than two-thirds of their operational energy storage. Changing their condition, used EV batteries can serve an additional 5-8 years of service in a secondary application.



The capability of a battery to preserve and quickly discharge electricity degrades with use. Constant consumption of the maximum storage capacity of the battery, rapid charge and discharge cycles, and exposure to high temperatures are all likely to reduce battery performance.



Given the light-duty cycles suffered by EV batteries, some modules with minimal degradation and absent defects or damage could likely be refurbished and reused immediately as a substitute for the exact model vehicle. Leading car manufacturers, including Nissan and Tesla, have suggested rebuilding or refurbishing battery packs for buying or warranty replacement of original battery packs in EVs. The economics of second-life battery storage also depends on the cost of the repurposed system competing with new battery storage. To be used as stationary storage, used batteries must undergo numerous processes that are presently costly and time intensive.



The COVID-19 outbreak and the Russia-Ukraine war have disrupted global supply chains, particularly in the automotive industry. Soon, delays in EV delivery to clients may stifle sales growth in some countries. However, in the long run, government and business efforts to electrify transportation are laying a solid foundation for future EV sales growth.

The report's scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for battery type, propulsion, vehicle type, method, battery capacity, battery form, and material type. The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market size with compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant electric vehicle battery players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report also includes a competitive landscape chapter that discusses the market ecosystem of the top electric vehicle battery provider in 2022.

Report Includes

Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and characterization of electrical vehicle battery market by battery type, propulsion, vehicle type, method, battery capacity, battery form, material type and region

Insights into government initiatives, laws, and incentives to encourage electric vehicle usage and information on significant improvements in battery chemistry, materials, and manufacturing techniques

Description of gigafactories, the companies who run them and discussion on how they help in improving battery production capacity resulting in low cost and easy availability of EV batteries

Coverage of emerging technologies and developments of the industry

Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Profiles of the key companies of the industry, including BYD Co. Ltd., LG Chem, Mitsubishi Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp. and Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Evolution of Electric Vehicle Batteries

Value Chain Analysis

Raw and Processed Materials

Cell Component Manufacturing

Cell Manufacturing

Battery Pack Manufacturing

Electric Vehicles Manufacturing

Recycling

Porter's Five Forces Model

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute

Competitive Rivalry

Impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine-Russia War on the Global Market

Covid-19 Impact

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Key Market Drivers

Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles (Hevs, Phevs, Pure Evs, and Fcevs)

Cost Reductions for Ev Batteries

Growing Demand for Clean Energy

Reduction of Carbon Emissions

Market Restraints

High Capital Cost for Electric Vehicles Compared to Conventional Ice Vehicles

Inadequate Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Key Challenges in the Market for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Battery Capacity is Limited

Inadequate Uniformity of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Government Efforts Relating to Electric Vehicles

Government Agencies Are Promoting the Establishment of Electric Charging Stations

To Feed the Market, Researchers Are Developing Wireless Ev Charging Technologies for On-The-Go Charging

Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Battery

Overview

Lithium-Ion Batteries and Advanced Batteries

Lithium Battery Chemistry

Construction of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Advance Battery

Solid-State Batteries

Sodium-Ion Battery

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Propulsion

Overview

Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

Market Drivers for Battery Electric Vehicles

Key Components of Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

Market Drivers for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Operation of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Key Components of a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)

Operation of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Market Drivers for Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Key Components of a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car (Phev)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)

Key Components of a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Vehicle

Overview

Passenger Cars

Passenger Vehicle Market Summary

Vans

Bus

Electric Bus Market Summary

Truck

Other Types of Vehicles

Two-Wheeler

Off-Highway Vehicle

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Bonding Method

Overview

Wire Bonding

Laser Bonding

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Battery Capacity

Overview

<50 Kwh

50-100 Kwh

100-200 Kwh

200-300 Kwh

>300 Kwh

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Battery Form

Overview

Prismatic

Cylindrical

Pouch

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Type of Material

Overview

Lithium

Cobalt

Nickel

Other Types of Materials

Manganese

Natural Graphite

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Norway

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Chapter 13 Esg Development

Overview

Electric Vehicle Batteries and Esg Are Closely Related

Importance of Esg in the Electric Vehicle Battery Industry

Approach by Electric Vehicle Batteries to Achieve Esg Goals

Esg Penetration for Ev Battery Manufactures

Current Status of Esg in the Market for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Future of Esg With Electric Vehicle Battery Industry

Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of Esg

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 14 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Current Market Trends

Increased Energy Density

Cost Reduction

Extended Battery Life

Fast-Charging Infrastructure

Sustainable and Recyclable Batteries

Emerging and Upcoming Trends in Electric Vehicle Batteries

Technological Background

Advancements in Electric Vehicle Batteries Technology

Longer Battery Lifespan

Recycling and Second-Life Applications

Integration of Battery and Vehicle Systems

Sustainable Battery Materials

Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 15 Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents

Chapter 16 M&A and Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Start-Up Funding in Electric Vehicle Batteries

Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Market Share Analysis

Market Strategy Analysis for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Agreements

Partnerships

Product Launches

Expansions

Investments

Key Market Developments

Agreement

Partnership

Product Launch

Expansion

Investment

Chapter 18 Company Profiles

Byd Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (Catl)

China Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd. (Calb)

Clariosno

Enersys

Envision Automotive Energy Supply Corp. (Aesc)

Lg Chem

Mitsubishi Corp.

Molicel

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

Sk on Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.

Primearth Ev Energy Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh8qrr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets