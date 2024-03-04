Global Electricity Trading Market Set for Accelerated Growth, Poised to Surge by USD 111.34 Billion Between 2022-2027

04 Mar, 2024, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electricity Trading Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new analysis on the electricity trading market reveals a significant growth trajectory, expected to expand by USD 111.34 billion with a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. This comprehensive study provides valuable insights into current trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed competitive landscape.
The report unveils the key forces propelling the electricity trading market which includes heightened vendor collaborations, an uptick in cross-border power trades, and the increasing adoption of energy storage systems. The ripple effects of these dynamics are reshaping the market, yielding substantial opportunities for industry stakeholders.
Market Segmentation: A Dive into the Evolving Dynamics
The research analysis segments the electricity trading market to offer a granular view of its operational framework.
- Day-ahead trading
- Intraday trading
It further explores the application arenas:
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Reflecting based on geographical insights, the study highlights areas predicting brisk growth:
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
As gleaned from the research, market players will potentially benefit from the entry of new participants and the innovative application of blockchain for peer-to-peer energy trading. Additionally, energy savings certificates are carving a niche in the energy exchanges sector, signaling a transformative impact on market demands.
The study offers a strategic blueprint for enterprises to bolster their market positioning. A deep dive into the profiles of leading vendors - renowned for pioneering strides in the sector - is provided, along with key differentiators that make them stand out in this competitive landscape.
This analytical report is a cornerstone resource for stakeholders seeking a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, influential factors, and strategic actions to harness forthcoming growth opportunities.
Through synthesis and summation of data from diverse sources, the market research report delivers an exhaustive assessment of the electricity trading domain. For companies looking to navigate this rapidly evolving market, this report crystallizes the trends and challenges anticipated to affect market expansion, empowering informed decision-making and strategic planning.
Companies Profiled
- BP Plc
- Deutsche Borse AG
- Equinor ASA
- Euronext N.V.
- Fortum Oyj
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
- Japan Electric Power Exchange
- NTPC Ltd.
- Power Exchange India Ltd.
- Tata Power Co. Ltd.
- Vattenfall AB
- Axpo Holding AG
- Energy Trading Co. Sro
- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
- JSW STEEL Ltd.
- Manikaran Power Ltd.
- Next Kraftwerke GmbH
- PTC India Ltd.
- Statkraft AS
- VECO Power Trading LLC
