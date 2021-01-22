Global Electronic Access Control Market (2020 to 2028) - Featuring Assa Abloy, Dormakaba & Allegion Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Access Control Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the global electronic access control market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on component, mode of access, end-use and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities. In addition, the report covers a section providing analysis on the latest innovative solutions based on sensor technologies and smartphones applications.



Electronic access control refers to the governance and monitoring of visitors into and within the premises. These systems make use of electronic components as opposed to the traditional mechanical locks in order to offer enhanced convenience and personnel security. Electronic access control system comprises numerous components including electronic locks, access devices and cards, readers, control panels, access control management software and access control servers. Authorized personnel can make use of their access devices or cards at the readers to gain access into a physical location.



The readers validate the card and send this information across to the control panel for the decision making process. Based on the rules set through the access control management software, the control panel responds with the appropriate action as to allow the user and deny entrance. Every successful and unsuccessful access transaction is stored in the access control server for record maintenance and further analysis for optimization. Depending on the requirement and expanse of the physical site, end-users can deploy large access control systems with multiple readers and access devices thereby, monitoring and controlling access to various physical locations within the premises.



Furthermore, end-users can customize their access control solutions by deploying various types of access modes depending on the level of security to be enforced. End-users can choose from a wide array of access modes including access cards, biometrics, and access codes, among others. With technological advancements in smartphone technologies and sensors, access control providers have been engaged in design and development of innovative access control solutions using NFC and sensors for gesture recognition. Thereby, the overall electronic access control market has been witnessing an increasing demand for add-on technologies and capabilities.



Access control systems have become pivotal for various institutions and organization all across the world due to rising threats of physical attacks and data thefts. Organizations from various end-use industries including residential, banking and finance, commercial, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing and industrial, retail, utilities and energy, among others seek to deploy enhanced access control solutions in order to ensure effective physical and data security.



One of the major factors driving the growth of the electronic access control market is the increasing need to secure various locations such as data centers and server rooms within organizations. It has become imperative for organizations to protect such sites against malicious attacks to ensure data security and business continuity. In addition, increasing complexity within organizations with respect to the workforce clearance and authorization has led to growing popularity of electronic access control systems across the world. Other factors such as ease of access control management and rise of access control as a service (ACaaS) have led to the higher adoption of access control solutions in the recent years. However, lack of technological awareness and costs associated with the systems have hampered the growth of the electronic access control market in some of the emerging markets across the world.



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading providers of electronic access control systems, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Assa Abloy Group, Dormakaba Group, ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services, Allegion Plc., Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Cogent, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, AMAG Technology, Inc., Gunnebo Group, Safran Group, Stanley Security Solutions, Inc., and Tyco Integrated Security.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the access control industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Electronic Access Control Market

2.2 Global Electronic Access Control Market, By Component

2.3 Global Electronic Access Control Market, By End-use

2.4 Global Electronic Access Control Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Electronic Access Control Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers and Restraints

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition



Chapter 4 Market Inclination Insights: Electronic Access Control Market

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Evolution of Electronic Access Control

4.1.2 Key Trends Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Electronic Locks

5.2.2 Access Cards and Devices

5.2.3 Readers

5.2.4 Control Panels

5.2.5 Access Control Servers

5.3 Access Control Management Software

5.4 Services

5.4.1 Implementation, Integration and Maintenance Services

5.4.2 Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)



Chapter 6 Global Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Mode of Access

6.1 Market Analysis

6.2 Smart Cards

6.3 Digital Passwords/Keys

6.4 Biometric

6.5 Smartphone Applications

6.6 Sensors



Chapter 7 Global Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use

7.1 Market Analysis

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Industrial

7.5 Government and Defense



Chapter 8 North America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 2028

8.2.1 Comparative Analysis

8.2.2 North America Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

8.2.3 Comparative Analysis

8.2.4 North America Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

8.2.5 Comparative Analysis

8.2.6 North America Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

8.2.8 Comparative Analysis

8.3 North America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

8.3.1 Comparative Analysis

8.4 North America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

8.4.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 9 Europe Electronic Access Control Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 2028

9.2.1 Comparative Analysis

9.2.2 Europe Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

9.2.3 Comparative Analysis

9.2.4 Europe Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

9.2.5 Comparative Analysis

9.2.6 Europe Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

9.2.7 Comparative Analysis

9.3 Europe Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

9.3.1 Comparative Analysis

9.4 Europe Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

9.4.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Market Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 2028

10.2.1 Comparative Analysis

10.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

10.2.3 Comparative Analysis

10.2.4 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

10.2.5 Comparative Analysis

10.2.6 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

10.2.7 Comparative Analysis

10.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

10.3.1 Comparative Analysis

10.4 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

10.4.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Electronic Access Control Market Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 MEA Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 2028

11.2.1 Comparative Analysis

11.2.2 MEA Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

11.2.3 Comparative Analysis

11.2.4 MEA Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

11.2.5 Comparative Analysis

11.2.6 MEA Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

11.2.7 Comparative Analysis

11.3 MEA Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

11.3.1 Comparative Analysis

11.4 MEA Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

11.4.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 12 Latin America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Latin America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 2028

12.2.1 Comparative Analysis

12.2.2 Latin America Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

12.2.3 Comparative Analysis

12.2.4 Latin America Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

12.2.5 Comparative Analysis

12.2.6 Latin America Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

12.2.7 Comparative Analysis

12.3 Latin America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

12.3.1 Comparative Analysis

12.4 Latin America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

12.4.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Analysis

13.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

13.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 14 Company Profiles

14.1 Assa Abloy Group

14.2 Dormakaba Group

14.3 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services

14.4 Allegion Plc.

14.5 Bosch Security Systems

14.6 3M Cogent, Inc.

14.7 AMAG Technology, Inc.

14.8 Honeywell International, Inc.

14.9 United Technologies Corporation

14.10 Gunnebo Group

14.11 Safran Group

14.12 Stanley Security Solutions, Inc.

14.14 Tyco Integrated Security



