Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market to 2028 - by System and Region

Electronic access control systems have become increasingly more popular over the last decade. For companies and government agencies that need to protect against unauthorized entry, or to keep equipment and personnel safe while they are in operation, electronic access control is a must.



Electronic access control systems differ from other security measures in many ways: they require a minimum amount of physical access to pass through, they can be operated by a single person or a team of personnel, they are extremely sensitive, and they have changed significantly over the years as technology has improved.

Most electronic access control systems are hard to learn on your own and even more difficult to master because of all the complexities involved with doors, overhead hardware, magnetic cards, and electric locks. The best systems use smart cards, biometric readers, proximity readers, magnetic cards, proximity readers with voice recognition, or other biometric solutions that make access control easy and intuitive. There are many new and emerging industries that focus primarily on developing and refining these systems for use in both commercial and government applications.



Market Dynamics:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global electronic access control systems market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, SALTO Systems launched the SALTO Neoxx electronic padlock, a locking and access control solution.



Major players operating in the global electronic access control systems market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2021, dormakaba Holding AG, a security group, acquired Solus Security Systems Pvt. Ltd, an integrated electronic access and data solutions provider in India.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global electronic access control systems market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global electronic access control systems market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include NEC Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Tyco International Ltd., Godrej Consumer Product Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Johnson Controls, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global electronic access control systems market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electronic access control systems market

