Global Electronic Adhesives Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 by Resin Type, Products, Applications and Region

The scope of this report includes an analysis of the electronic adhesives market based on resin type, product type, application and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments.



The electronic adhesives market is segmented into four categories:

By resin type: silicones, polyurethanes, acrylics, epoxies and other resins.

By product type: electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive, UV curing and other product types.

By application: surface mounting, conformal coatings and wire tacking.

By region: Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.



The scope of this report also includes identification of the top ten companies in the electronic adhesives market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the electronic adhesives market with the greatest commercial potential

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identification of top ten electronic adhesives' companies that play a key role in the industry's growth, their main business segments, details of products, and financial performance

Review of underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors - current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors - that can influence the market

The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the pipeline with SWOT analyses

Detailed profiles of key stakeholders within the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Methodology and Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background

Adhesives in the Electrical and Electronic Industries

Adhesives in Electronic Circuit Applications

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Chapter 4 Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis

Market Analysis by Resin Type

Market Analysis by Product Type

Market Analysis by Application

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Competition Within the Electronic Adhesives Industry

Market Share Analysis of the Electronic Adhesives Market

Key Competitive Factors

Major Strategic Developments

Acquisitions

Expansions

New Product Developments

New Product Launches

Other Strategies

Chapter 6 Top Ten Electronic Adhesives Companies

Company Selection

Company Profiles

3M

BASF SE

Dow Corning Corp.

Dymax Corp.

Element Solutions Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

H.B. Fuller

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

& Co. Kgaa Huntsman Corp.

LG Chem

Chapter 7 Appendix A: Acronyms Used in Report



