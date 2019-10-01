Global Electronic Adhesives Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 by Resin Type, Products, Applications and Region
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Adhesives: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes an analysis of the electronic adhesives market based on resin type, product type, application and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments.
The electronic adhesives market is segmented into four categories:
- By resin type: silicones, polyurethanes, acrylics, epoxies and other resins.
- By product type: electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive, UV curing and other product types.
- By application: surface mounting, conformal coatings and wire tacking.
- By region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
The scope of this report also includes identification of the top ten companies in the electronic adhesives market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the electronic adhesives market with the greatest commercial potential
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Identification of top ten electronic adhesives' companies that play a key role in the industry's growth, their main business segments, details of products, and financial performance
- Review of underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors - current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors - that can influence the market
- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the pipeline with SWOT analyses
- Detailed profiles of key stakeholders within the market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope and Format
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background
- Adhesives in the Electrical and Electronic Industries
- Adhesives in Electronic Circuit Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Challenges
Chapter 4 Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis
- Market Analysis by Resin Type
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Market Analysis by Application
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competition Within the Electronic Adhesives Industry
- Market Share Analysis of the Electronic Adhesives Market
- Key Competitive Factors
- Major Strategic Developments
- Acquisitions
- Expansions
- New Product Developments
- New Product Launches
- Other Strategies
Chapter 6 Top Ten Electronic Adhesives Companies
- Company Selection
- Company Profiles
- 3M
- BASF SE
- Dow Corning Corp.
- Dymax Corp.
- Element Solutions Inc.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Huntsman Corp.
- LG Chem
Chapter 7 Appendix A: Acronyms Used in Report
