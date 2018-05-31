Global Electronic Chemicals Market 2018-2024

Global electronic chemicals market is expected to rise with CAGR of 7% during forecast period 2017-2024

Key factors driving the market growth are high adoption of solar energy, increasing demand for smartphone, computers, etc. and increasing use of semiconductors in industries such as aviation, defense, etc., and development of environment friendly chemicals.

Decrease in demand of silicon wafers, semiconductor counterfeiting and stringent regulations are expected to restrain the market growth.

However, growing advancements and technological inventions in electronic chemicals and wide adoption among end users are expected to provide lucrative market opportunities. Health hazards associated with electronic chemicals is expected to challenge the market growth.

Global electronic chemicals market is influenced by the presence of leading electronic chemicals manufacturers, such as Air Liquide Holdings Inc. (U.S), Albemarle Corporation (U.S), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Phillipines) and others.

Product launch, partnership and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain competitive advantage.



