Global Electronic Cigarette Market Outlook Report 2017-2019 & 2026
Sep 02, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Cigarette - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electronic Cigarette market accounted for $9.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Electronic Cigarette market include Philip Morris International, Healthier Choices Management Corp, MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco, Inc., J WELL France, Imperial Tobacco Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc and Vmr Flavours Llc.
Growing awareness towards harmful effects of smoking traditional cigarettes are few of factor fuelling the market growth. However, lack of information provided by the manufacturers regarding safety, use, and maintenance of devices are restricting the market growth.
E-cigarettes are devices that operate by heating a liquid solution to a high enough temperature so that it produces an aerosol that is inhaled. Solutions, sometimes called e-liquids, typically include nicotine, flavoring and a humectant, such as propylene glycol, to retain moisture and create an aerosol when heated. Many of the flavorings and humectants used in e-liquids have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for oral consumption, but not for inhalation, due to the lack of research regarding the safety of these compounds when inhaled.
Based on distribution channel, online channels segment is having a huge demand, owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce. By Geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth in emerging countries such as U.K., France, and Russian markets due to increasing seven traditional cigarette smokers classify themselves as current e-cigarette smokers.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cig-A-Like
5.2.1 Disposable
5.2.2 Rechargeable
5.3 Completely Disposable Model
5.4 Modular
5.5 Next-Generation
5.6 Personalized Vaporizer
5.7 Rechargeable
5.8 Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer
5.9 T-Vapor
5.9.1 Heat-Not-Burn
5.9.2 Infused
5.10 Vape Mod
5.11 Vaporizer
5.11.1 Open Tank
5.11.2 Closed System
6 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Aftermarket
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Battery & Charger
6.3 Refill
6.3.1 Flavor
6.3.1.1 Bakery/dessert
6.3.1.2 Beverage
6.3.1.3 Botanical
6.3.1.4 Candy
6.3.1.5 Fruit
6.3.1.6 Menthol
6.3.1.7 Menthol tobacco
6.3.1.8 Savory/spice
6.3.1.9 Sweet
6.3.1.10 Tobacco
6.3.1.11 Other Flavors
6.3.2 Liquid Type
6.3.2.1 Nicotine
6.3.2.2 Non-Nicotine
6.4 Other Aftermarkets
7 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Online
7.3 Specialist E-Cig Shops
7.4 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.5 Tobacconist
7.6 Vape Shops
7.7 Other Distribution Channels
8 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Age-Group
8.1 Introduction
8.2 16-24
8.3 25-34
8.4 35-44
8.5 45-54
8.6 55-65
8.7 65+
9 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Battery Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automatic E-Cigarette
9.3 Manual E-Cigarette
10 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Gender
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Female
10.3 Male
11 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Philip Morris International
13.2 Healthier Choices Management Corp
13.3 MCIG Inc.
13.4 ITC Limited
13.5 Altria Group Inc.
13.6 British American Tobacco plc
13.7 Japan Tobacco, Inc.
13.8 J WELL France
13.9 Imperial Tobacco Group
13.10 Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc.
13.11 International Vapor Group
13.12 Reynolds American Inc.
13.13 VMR Flavours LLC.
