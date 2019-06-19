Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Transition from EMS to ODM Set to Gather Further Momentum

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services in US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:



Consumer Electronics

Computers & Peripherals

Telecommunications

Industrial Electronics

Others

The report profiles 307 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Altadox, Inc. ( China )

) Benchmark Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) Celestica, Inc. ( Canada )

) Compal Electronics, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Delta Group Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) Fabrinet ( Thailand )

) Flexcom Inc. ( South Korea )

) Flextronics International ( Singapore )

) Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd ( Taiwan )

) KeyTronicEMS ( USA )

) Kimball Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) Plexus Corporation ( USA )

) Sparton Corporation ( USA )

) TPV Technology Limited ( Hong Kong )

) TT Electronics plc (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Consumer Electronics

Computers & Peripherals

Telecommunications

Industrial Electronics

Other End-Use Segments



2. OUTLOOK

Market in a Nutshell

An Overview of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market

Logistics and Agility Gain Attention

Virtual Reality Makes its Way into Electronics Manufacturing

Automation and Robotics Gain Importance

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Current & Future Analysis

EMS Market Snapshot

Key Growth Drivers & Market Opportunities in a Nutshell

Major Challenges Confronting the Market



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

EMS: A Challenging Market amid Wafer Thin Profit Margins

Growth Potential in Design Services Business

Transition from EMS to ODM Set to Gather Further Momentum

Globalization - Outsourcing Continues to Move to Offshore Locations

OEM Vendors Minimize EMS Footprint

Near Shoring of Manufacturing in Proximity to Target Markets Espouses Heightened Interest

EMS Providers Augment Services Portfolio

The Constantly Evolving Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry

EMS: A Complex Business Model

Challenges Confronting EMS

Data-Driven Approach

High-End Gaming PC Segment Counterbalances Erosion in Personal Computers Sales

Consumer Electronics (CE) Industry Experiencing Rapid Transformation

Rapid Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth Driver for EMS

Consumer Electronics - Growth Shifting from Traditional Segments to Niche Segments

Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Mobile Devices

Media Tablets Drive EMS Market Growth

Increasing Activity Smartphones to Drive EMS Manufacturing

Opportunity Indicators

Prolific Growth in Wireless Internet Enabled Device Market Bodes Well for Market

Opportunities in Medical Device Manufacturing: Offer Alternative Avenues for Future Growth

Demand for Smart TVs on an Upward Trend

Soaring Popularity of Digital Television and Pay TV Model Provides Ample Growth Prospects

Entry of Software Firms and Online Retailers into Hardware Business Bodes Well for Contract Manufacturers



4. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services

The Beginning

The Evolution

Why OEMs Adopt Outsourcing Strategy?

EMS Providers Increase Competitive Advantage of OEM Firms

Outsourcing to Minimize Risk

Life Cycle of Electronics Manufacturing

Product Life Cycle of Electronics Manufacturing

EMS Value Chain

Business Model of EMS

Volume/Mix Models

Production Scenario

Parameters for Selecting Manufacturing Sites in Asia and Latin America

Potential Markets in Latin America

Competitive Advantage of Asia

Original Design Manufacturing - A Synopsis

Southeast Asia: The New Destination for ODM firms

OBM (Own Brand Manufacturing): A Strategic Move

End-Use Market Segments - A Review

Consumer Electronics

Computers & Peripherals Segment

Telecommunications

Industrial Electronics

Other End-Use Segments

Medical Equipment

Defense and Aviation



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Overview

Strategic Partnerships on the Rise

Outsourcing of Product Design Gains Momentum

Companies Operation at Thin Margins

Factors Restraining Profitability of EMS Companies



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Enics to Close Operations of Malm Business Unit

Kimball Electronics to Acquire Global Equipment Services

VTech to Acquire Manufacturing Facility from Pioneer Corporation

SlingShot Assembly Acquires BEI Electronics

TT Electronics Acquires Stadium

Celestica Acquires Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Flex to Divest Multek's China Operations

FIT to Acquire Belkin International

AceAge Enters into Manufacturing Agreement with Urtech

Pegatron to Acquire Taiwan Manufacturing Facility from Arris

Insight Equity Acquires VirTex

Acosta Acquires ActionLink

KEMET Acquires NEC Tokin

Enics Acquires PKC Electronics



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 307 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 310)

The United States (213)

(213) Canada (11)

(11) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (37)

(37) France (4)

(4)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (15)

(15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)

(Excluding Japan) (43) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k309nd



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

