Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Transition from EMS to ODM Set to Gather Further Momentum
Jun 19, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services in US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:
- Consumer Electronics
- Computers & Peripherals
- Telecommunications
- Industrial Electronics
- Others
The report profiles 307 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Altadox, Inc. (China)
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Celestica, Inc. (Canada)
- Compal Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Delta Group Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Fabrinet (Thailand)
- Flexcom Inc. (South Korea)
- Flextronics International (Singapore)
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
- KeyTronicEMS (USA)
- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Plexus Corporation (USA)
- Sparton Corporation (USA)
- TPV Technology Limited (Hong Kong)
- TT Electronics plc (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Consumer Electronics
Computers & Peripherals
Telecommunications
Industrial Electronics
Other End-Use Segments
2. OUTLOOK
Market in a Nutshell
An Overview of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market
Logistics and Agility Gain Attention
Virtual Reality Makes its Way into Electronics Manufacturing
Automation and Robotics Gain Importance
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Current & Future Analysis
EMS Market Snapshot
Key Growth Drivers & Market Opportunities in a Nutshell
Major Challenges Confronting the Market
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
EMS: A Challenging Market amid Wafer Thin Profit Margins
Growth Potential in Design Services Business
Transition from EMS to ODM Set to Gather Further Momentum
Globalization - Outsourcing Continues to Move to Offshore Locations
OEM Vendors Minimize EMS Footprint
Near Shoring of Manufacturing in Proximity to Target Markets Espouses Heightened Interest
EMS Providers Augment Services Portfolio
The Constantly Evolving Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry
EMS: A Complex Business Model
Challenges Confronting EMS
Data-Driven Approach
High-End Gaming PC Segment Counterbalances Erosion in Personal Computers Sales
Consumer Electronics (CE) Industry Experiencing Rapid Transformation
Rapid Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth Driver for EMS
Consumer Electronics - Growth Shifting from Traditional Segments to Niche Segments
Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Mobile Devices
Media Tablets Drive EMS Market Growth
Increasing Activity Smartphones to Drive EMS Manufacturing
Opportunity Indicators
Prolific Growth in Wireless Internet Enabled Device Market Bodes Well for Market
Opportunities in Medical Device Manufacturing: Offer Alternative Avenues for Future Growth
Demand for Smart TVs on an Upward Trend
Soaring Popularity of Digital Television and Pay TV Model Provides Ample Growth Prospects
Entry of Software Firms and Online Retailers into Hardware Business Bodes Well for Contract Manufacturers
4. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services
The Beginning
The Evolution
Why OEMs Adopt Outsourcing Strategy?
EMS Providers Increase Competitive Advantage of OEM Firms
Outsourcing to Minimize Risk
Life Cycle of Electronics Manufacturing
Product Life Cycle of Electronics Manufacturing
EMS Value Chain
Business Model of EMS
Volume/Mix Models
Production Scenario
Parameters for Selecting Manufacturing Sites in Asia and Latin America
Potential Markets in Latin America
Competitive Advantage of Asia
Original Design Manufacturing - A Synopsis
Southeast Asia: The New Destination for ODM firms
OBM (Own Brand Manufacturing): A Strategic Move
End-Use Market Segments - A Review
Consumer Electronics
Computers & Peripherals Segment
Telecommunications
Industrial Electronics
Other End-Use Segments
Medical Equipment
Defense and Aviation
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Overview
Strategic Partnerships on the Rise
Outsourcing of Product Design Gains Momentum
Companies Operation at Thin Margins
Factors Restraining Profitability of EMS Companies
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Enics to Close Operations of Malm Business Unit
Kimball Electronics to Acquire Global Equipment Services
VTech to Acquire Manufacturing Facility from Pioneer Corporation
SlingShot Assembly Acquires BEI Electronics
TT Electronics Acquires Stadium
Celestica Acquires Atrenne Integrated Solutions
Flex to Divest Multek's China Operations
FIT to Acquire Belkin International
AceAge Enters into Manufacturing Agreement with Urtech
Pegatron to Acquire Taiwan Manufacturing Facility from Arris
Insight Equity Acquires VirTex
Acosta Acquires ActionLink
KEMET Acquires NEC Tokin
Enics Acquires PKC Electronics
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 307 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 310)
- The United States (213)
- Canada (11)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (37)
- France (4)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (15)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)
- Latin America (1)
