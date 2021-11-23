Global Electronic Design Automation Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunities in the Increasing Demand for Electronic Design Automation Solutions in Avionics Systems and Aerospace & Defense Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Design Automation Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic design automation was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7%

The increasing demand for complex integrated circuits (ICs) and technologically advanced consumer electronics along with the growing adoption of connected devices are the major driving factors for the growth of the electronic design automation market.

The market for the IC physical design & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The complexity of semiconductor verification and manufacturing requirements is constantly rising, making it increasingly difficult for IC design companies to provide cutting-edge, competitive products on a timely basis to a fast-moving market.

To cater to the demand and achieve set goals, companies require electronic design automation solutions that can offer reliable results and assist them in achieving their aims.

The market for the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud-based is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based design and verification are expected to provide excellent outcomes in high-speed operational processes, reduce costs associated with the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, and allow companies to reduce time to market and speed up innovation while maintaining or lowering operating costs. Hence, these factors are accelerating the growth of cloud-based electronic design automation solutions.

The memory management units segment of the electronic design automation market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The memory management units segment of the electronic design automation market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing digitalization, which has accelerated the need for faster processors and efficient memory management tools have accelerated the growth. Companies have been using organic and inorganic growth strategies for the development of the memory management units segment.

The consumer electronics industry held the largest size of the electronic design automation market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.

This segment has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years owing to factors such as advancements in technologies used in earphones and headphones; rising demand for technologically advanced, large-size television sets; increasing disposable income and spending capacity of consumers; and growing penetration of smartphones.

Further, the top companies have been enhancing their product portfolios and cracking deals by signing agreements with various companies to improve their products by adopting electronic design automation solutions.

Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the electronic design automation market by 2026.

In 2026, the electronic design automation market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the strong foothold of China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea in the semiconductor industry.

The region is home to some of the largest semiconductor companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China), and HiSilicon (China).

Additionally, with the ongoing global chip shortage, the governments of countries across the globe are making investments in the semiconductor industry, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US); Synopsys, Inc. (US); Siemens (Germany); ANSYS, Inc. (US); Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US); Xilinx, Inc. (US); eInfochips (US); Altium Limited (Australia); Zuken Inc. (Japan); Silvaco, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the electronic design automation market.

Premium Insights

Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Consumer Electronics to Fuel Growth of Electronic Design Automation Market During Forecast Period

Semiconductor Ip and Microprocessors & Microcontrollers Segments to Hold Largest Shares of Electronic Design Automation Market by 2026

Consumer Electronics Industry to Hold Largest Share of Electronic Design Automation Market by 2026

China to Record Highest CAGR in Electronic Design Automation Market During Forecast Period

to Record Highest CAGR in Electronic Design Automation Market During Forecast Period APAC to Hold Largest Share of Electronic Design Automation Market in 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Complex Integrated Circuits (Ics)

Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Consumer Electronics

Increased Demand for Teleconferencing Instruments in COVID-19 Period

Growing Adoption of Connected Devices

Restraints

Constant Technological Changes

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

Increasing Demand for Electronic Design Automation Solutions in Avionics Systems and Aerospace & Defense Industry

Challenges

Impact of COVID-19 on Companies Offering Electronic Design Automation Solutions

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Electronic Design Automation Market Players

Electronic Design Automation Ecosystem

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Case Study

Ontec Used Cr-8000 By Zuken Inc. to Develop Next-Generation Products in Less Time

Idesignspec Helped Xingtera to Minimize Operational Cost and Reduce Time-To-Market

Silvaco, Inc. Aided Mobile Semiconductor to Deliver Next-Generation, Low Power Memory Systems

Zuken's Cr-8000 Design Force with Ansys Analysis Tools Aided Toshiba to Achieve Significant Product Size Reduction

Technology Analysis

Complementary Technology

Printed Electronics

Adjacent Technology

Risc-V Processor

Patent Analysis, 2018-2021

Top 20 Patent Owners in Us from 2011 to 2021

Top 10 Companies with Highest Number of Patent Applications from 2011 to 2021

Company Profiles

Key Companies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Siemens

Ansys, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

Einfochips

Altium Limited

Zuken Inc.

Silvaco, Inc.

Other Players

Aldec, Inc.

Open-Silicon, Inc. (Openfive)

Ensilica

Agnisys, Inc.

Ucamco

Labcenter Electronics

Electromagneticworks, Inc.

Mirabilis Design Inc.

Eremex, Ltd.

Schindler & Schill GmbH

