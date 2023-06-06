Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 at a 4.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Flight Bag Market, By Platform, By System, By Application, By Region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electronic Flight Bag market, valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

The aviation industry has always taken an innovative method to further reduce the weight of an aeroplane because an airframe constructed of heavy materials diminishes aircraft efficiency and raises the airline's fuel costs, which lowers profit margins.

The standard paper flight bag adds 18 kg to the weight of the aeroplane, but the same paperwork and manuals can be accessible digitally on an EFB that weighs no more than 2.2 kg. The removal of the kitbag from American Airlines' entire fleet in 2013 reportedly resulted in an annual fuel savings of at least 400,000 gallons.

Market Opportunities

Given how well EFBS have worked to improve the situational awareness of fixed wing aircraft, manufacturers are now actively looking for ways to incorporate EFBS onto rotary wing aircraft. Due to the limited space in helicopter cockpits, an EFB system can make documentation and helicopter operation easier by reducing the weight of large documents that would otherwise need to be carried in a traditional flight bag. The ability of EFB systems to calculate performance data reduces the need for pilots to make manual calculations and improves their capacity to respond rapidly to a challenging situation.

Market Challenges

Since EFBS are digital in nature, they are susceptible to mistakes in software and programme design and need to have regular database upgrades and software revision processes carried out by the operators to maintain high accuracy. The operator alone decides whether to upgrade, and failing to do so could result in the device malfunctioning and causing accidents. This presents an obstacle to the expansion of the EFB industry. For instance, due to technical difficulties with the app that was loaded on their iPads in April 2015, American Airlines was forced to ground multiple aircraft. To fix the issue, the pilots had to uninstall and reinstall the new programme. These system failures present difficulties for EFBS programmers and software engineers.

Market Restraints

In order for pilots and crew to fully benefit from the EFB technology, training is necessary. This training must take into account the amount of capability and complexity of using the EFB systems. A wrong entry of data pointer might result in accidents during takeoff and landing, while a lack of sufficient training can make it difficult to comprehend EFB systems. Additionally, EFBS deployment and employee training need a significant financial investment in the standardisation of processes.

Regional Analysis

Global Electronic Flight Bag Market is segmented into five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), The Boeing Company (US), Thales Group (France), and Astronautics Corp. of America (US).

Market Taxonomy
By System

  • Satcom Systems
  • Radio Systems
  • Security Systems
  • Management Systems

By Application

  • E-Documents
  • Charts
  • Video Surveillance
  • Airport Moving Maps

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Electronic Flight Bag Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Outlook

5 Global Electronic Flight Bag Market, By System

6 Global Electronic Flight Bag Market, By Application

7 Global Electronic Flight Bag Market, By Region

8 North America Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)

9 Europe Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)

10 Asia Pacific Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)

11 Latin America Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)

12 Middle East Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)

13 Competitive Analysis

14 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)
  • Honeywell International Inc. (US)
  • The Boeing Company (US)
  • Thales Group (France)
  • Astronautics Corp. of America (US).

