Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 at a 4.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Flight Bag Market, By Platform, By System, By Application, By Region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electronic Flight Bag market, valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers



The aviation industry has always taken an innovative method to further reduce the weight of an aeroplane because an airframe constructed of heavy materials diminishes aircraft efficiency and raises the airline's fuel costs, which lowers profit margins.

The standard paper flight bag adds 18 kg to the weight of the aeroplane, but the same paperwork and manuals can be accessible digitally on an EFB that weighs no more than 2.2 kg. The removal of the kitbag from American Airlines' entire fleet in 2013 reportedly resulted in an annual fuel savings of at least 400,000 gallons.



Market Opportunities



Given how well EFBS have worked to improve the situational awareness of fixed wing aircraft, manufacturers are now actively looking for ways to incorporate EFBS onto rotary wing aircraft. Due to the limited space in helicopter cockpits, an EFB system can make documentation and helicopter operation easier by reducing the weight of large documents that would otherwise need to be carried in a traditional flight bag. The ability of EFB systems to calculate performance data reduces the need for pilots to make manual calculations and improves their capacity to respond rapidly to a challenging situation.



Market Challenges



Since EFBS are digital in nature, they are susceptible to mistakes in software and programme design and need to have regular database upgrades and software revision processes carried out by the operators to maintain high accuracy. The operator alone decides whether to upgrade, and failing to do so could result in the device malfunctioning and causing accidents. This presents an obstacle to the expansion of the EFB industry. For instance, due to technical difficulties with the app that was loaded on their iPads in April 2015, American Airlines was forced to ground multiple aircraft. To fix the issue, the pilots had to uninstall and reinstall the new programme. These system failures present difficulties for EFBS programmers and software engineers.



Market Restraints



In order for pilots and crew to fully benefit from the EFB technology, training is necessary. This training must take into account the amount of capability and complexity of using the EFB systems. A wrong entry of data pointer might result in accidents during takeoff and landing, while a lack of sufficient training can make it difficult to comprehend EFB systems. Additionally, EFBS deployment and employee training need a significant financial investment in the standardisation of processes.



Regional Analysis



Global Electronic Flight Bag Market is segmented into five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Key Players



Various key players are listed in this report such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), The Boeing Company (US), Thales Group (France), and Astronautics Corp. of America (US).



Market Taxonomy

By System

Satcom Systems

Radio Systems

Security Systems

Management Systems

By Application

E-Documents

Charts

Video Surveillance

Airport Moving Maps

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Electronic Flight Bag Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Outlook



5 Global Electronic Flight Bag Market, By System



6 Global Electronic Flight Bag Market, By Application



7 Global Electronic Flight Bag Market, By Region



8 North America Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)



9 Europe Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)



10 Asia Pacific Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)



11 Latin America Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)



12 Middle East Electronic Flight Bag Market Analysis and Forecast (2023- 2030)



13 Competitive Analysis



14 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

The Boeing Company (US)

Thales Group ( France )

) Astronautics Corp. of America (US).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nchngy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets