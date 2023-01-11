Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Report 2022: Vendors Explore New Ways to Stay Competitive - Pure Smart Card Accepting POS Terminals Projected To Grow

Jan 11, 2023, 11:45 ET
Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market to Reach 73.2 Million Units by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals estimated at 43.1 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 73.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 11.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.7 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.3 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Recent Market Activity
- A Prelude
- EFTPOS Terminals - Market Overview
- Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth in EFTPOS Terminals Market
- Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments Boosts EFTPOS Terminals Market
- Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
- Outlook
- Key Trends & Growth Drivers
- EMV & PCI Compliance - Major Market Drivers
- Growing EMV Compliance Marks the Death of Magnetic Stripe Card Based EFTPOS Terminals
- US Finally Migrating to EMV Compliant EFTPOS
- Dynamic Data Authentication Adds to Security Benefits of EMV Compliant Cards
- Mobile EFTPOS Terminals - Calling the Shots
- Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals
- Replacement Demand to Drive EPOS Market
- Hospitality Industry - A Major End-Use Market for EFTPOS Terminals
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Challenges
- Retail Stores - Lucrative Market Opportunity
- Tablet Based Inexpensive Terminals Pose Significant Challenge for Traditional POS Terminals Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendors Explore New Ways to Stay Competitive
- Pure Smart Card Accepting POS Terminals Projected To Grow in Coming Years
- Software Upgrades - A Market Propellant
- Huge Number of Magnetic Stripe Cards & Hybrid Cards in Circulation Creates Demand for Hybrid EFTPOS Terminals in Short Term Period
- Move to Automation
- Need and Demand for Integrating POS and Accounting
- Lower Deployment Costs -A Way Forward
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2027
IV. COMPETITION
