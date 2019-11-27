Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market Report 2019: Market Value is Expected to Account for USD 36.2 Billion by 2025 - Increasing M&A Activities

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for global electronic health records (EHRs) market was valued at USD 24.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to account for USD 36.2 billion by 2025, while actuating at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025.



The market growth is primarily attributed to the growing investments by the healthcare IT players, and growing demand for better healthcare facilities. Moreover, increasing demand for cloud-based EHRs, and rising government initiatives is further boosting the industry growth.



The years used for the assessment are as follows:

Historical year: 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Forecast period: 2019 - 2025

OBJECTIVES:

To analyze market trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints associated with the global electronic health records (EHRs)s market

To profile key companies operating in the global electronic health records (EHRs)s market and provide their competitive landscape

To study market response with respect to the mergers and acquisitions in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. Research scope & assumptions

1.3. List of data sources



CHAPTER 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs)- Market Snapshot



CHAPTER 3. Industry Analysis

3.1. Market definition

3.2. Market segmentation

3.3. Key findings of the global electronic health records (EHRs) market

3.4. Market opportunities & trends

3.4.1. Increasing merger and acquisition activities

3.4.2. Increasing demand for cloud-based EHRs

3.4.3. Increasing adoption of patient portals

3.5. Market driver analysis

3.5.1. Growing investments by healthcare IT players

3.5.2. Rising government initiatives

3.5.3. Growing demand for better healthcare facilities

3.6. Market restraint analysis

3.6.1. Patient data safety and security issues

3.6.2. Lack of skilled professionals



CHAPTER 4. Competitive Outlook

4.1. Company Share Analysis

4.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3. Competitive factors



CHAPTER 5. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2025)

5.1. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By Delivery Mode (USD Billion)

5.1.1. Cloud based server

5.1.2. Client based server

5.2. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By Component (USD Billion)

5.2.1. Patient management

5.2.2. Population health management

5.2.3. E-prescription

5.2.4. Practice management

5.2.5. Referral management

5.2.6. Others

5.3. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By Application (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Administrative Application

5.3.2. Healthcare Financing

5.3.3. Reporting in Healthcare System

5.3.4. Clinical Research Application

5.4. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By End-user (USD Billion)

5.4.1. Ambulatory surgery centers

5.4.2. Inpatient facilities

5.4.3. Physician offices

5.4.4. Others



CHAPTER 6. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By Geography



CHAPTER 7. Key Players and Strategic Developments



Quality Systems Inc.

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH)

eClinicalWorks

Cerner Corporation

Healthland

General Electric Company

athenahealth Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq3deq





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

