Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Strategic Research Report 2024

Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market to Reach $934.5 Million by 2030

The global market for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) estimated at US$626.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$934.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cross-disciplinary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$743.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Specific segment is estimated at 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The pandemic has had a notable impact on the Laboratory Informatics Market, with increased demand for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) as their benefits became more apparent during these challenging times. Laboratory informatics encompasses a wide range of tools and technologies that aid in data management and analysis within laboratory settings.

Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) have gained prominence as they offer a digital solution to replace traditional paper-based laboratory notebooks. ELNs have evolved over the years, with various types available to cater to different laboratory needs. The global market for ELNs is on the rise, with cross-disciplinary ELNs leading the way. Web and cloud-based ELNs are expected to drive future growth in the market.

Pharmaceutical and life science companies have emerged as leading users of ELNs, recognizing the efficiency and data management advantages these tools provide. The market is competitive, with several key players vying for market share. Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) is a significant segment within the laboratory informatics market, with various players competing actively.

Recent market activity in this segment indicates a growing interest and investment in laboratory informatics solutions, particularly ELNs, as organizations seek to streamline their data management processes and enhance overall laboratory efficiency in the wake of the pandemic.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $266.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$266.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Advantages of ELNs Promote Use of Electronic Lab Notebooks

Selection of an Ideal ELN: A Peek at Key Criteria Determining Choice of ELN

Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks

Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit ELNs

Imperative Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs Supports Role of ELNs in Labs

Rise in R&D Initiatives in Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Industries Boosts Prospects in ELNs Market

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs

With CROs Gaining Prominence, ELNs Emerge as a Vital Tool to Ensure Workflow Efficiency in Labs

Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

Digitization and Automation of Healthcare Systems Support Market Growth

As Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Healthcare Labs, ELNs Market Poised to Benefit

Key Benefits of Using ELNs Spur Adoption in Clinical Labs

Aging Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Disease: Factors Fueling Demand for ELNs

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

ELNs Help Improve Food and Beverage Testing Lab Capabilities

Rising Prominence of ELNs for Environmental Testing Labs

Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

Technology Developments in ELN to Boost Future Prospects

AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in ELN Marketplace

Development of Integrated Lab Informatics Solutions Gains Traction, Favoring Market Growth

Drawbacks of Using ELNs Present Challenges for the Market

Major Challenges Faced in Implementation of ELNs

