Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $85.9 Billion by 2030 - Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth Opportunities on a Platter

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Security Systems (ESS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market to Reach $85.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) estimated at US$43 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alarms segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fighting Back Against Security Threats is an Ever-Present Need

Despite the Declining Impact of Terrorism on the Global Economy, Several Countries are Witnessing the Dawn of a New Era of Conflict and Violence

Transportation Emerges as One of the Most Vulnerable Sectors for Incursions

Security Threats & Safety Concerns Spiral at Residential Places

Ever-Present Threat of Burglary & Home Break-Ins Drives Demand for Home Security Systems

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

How the Construction Industry, a Key Influencer of Opportunities in the Electronic Security Systems Market, Was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Electronic Security Systems (ESS): Definition, Importance & Benefits

Here's What to Expect in the ESS Market in the Short-to-Medium Term

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 634 Featured)

ADT LLC

Allegion plc

ISONAS

ASSA ABLOY AB

HID Global

Axis Communications AB

BIO-key, International, Inc.

Bosch Security Systems

Brinks Home Security

Chamberlain Group, Inc.

CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

DoorKing, Inc.

dormakaba Holding AG

Fermax Electronica S.A.U.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart City & Smart Home Security and Surveillance Emerge to Provide New Opportunities for Growth

Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth Opportunities on a Platter

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions

Security and Surveillance in Smart Homes: A Review

Automation & Home Security: A Special Focus

Increased Focus on Border Control & Security Opens New Growth Opportunities for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Criminalization of Migration Drives Growth of PID in the Perimeter Security Market

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Pushes Up the Demand Momentum for PID Systems in Border Security

Smart Locks & Video Doorbells Grow in Popularity

Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access Control Systems Segment

Technology Innovations in the Smart Locks Space: A Review

Video Doorbells Grow in Demand Among Smart Home Owners

Critical Infrastructure Protection, a Major Application Area for ESS

Strong Demand for Networked IP Surveillance Cameras Emerge as a Key Trend in the Market

Growing Popularity Wireless Electronic Security Systems to Boost Market Prospects

Biometrics Based ESS Goes Mainstream

Fingerprint Access Control: A Review

Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics

AI to Revolutionize Electronic Security. Here's How

Drones Security & Surveillance Rises in Prominence

Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology

Blockchain Based Management of Video Surveillance Rises in Prominence

IoT Reshapes the Future of Video Surveillance

Cyber Security Issues in IP Video Surveillance Storms Into the Spotlight

Big Data & Edge Analytics for Video Surveillance to Revolutionize Performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b58tub

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets