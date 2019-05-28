Global Electronics Recycling Market Outlook to 2025 - Smaller & Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronics Recycling: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Growing Volumes of e-Waste Create Pressing Need for Sustainable Handling

Electronics Recycling - A High Growth Industry

E-Waste Statistics

Key Facts about Electronics Waste Recycling

E-Waste - A Potential Mine For Secondary Resources

Market for Electronic Recycling Exhibits Significant Growth

Current and Future Analysis

Developing Countries - A High Growth Market

Stringent Regulations to Emerge as a Major Driving Force

Concerns Pertaining to Environmental Degradation and Health Fuel Demand for E-Recycling Technologies



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Robust Smartphone Penetration Contributes to the Swelling e-Scrap Recycling Market

Thriving Reusable Cellphones Market Reduces E-Waste

Modular Phone Concept Paves Way to Minimize E-Waste

Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies

Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling

Governments Take Initiatives to Tackle E-Waste Menace

Recycling, Best Method to Resolve E-Waste Issue

Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers

Manufacturer Efforts Boost Industry Growth

Dell's Initiative

HP

Apple

Liam: The Way Ahead

Samsung

Microsoft

Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

Innovative Strategies Drive Efficiency

Extended Producer Responsibility Redefines E-Waste Management

E-Waste Management Initiatives

Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products

Wooden Computer Chips - Potential to Aid E-Waste Management

Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation

Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal

Developing Countries - The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping

Low Income Countries Face the Burnt

Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination

Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge

Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge

Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts



4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW

Policies for Electronic Recycling from ISRI

Regulation for Tackling Growing E-Waste Problem

Global Legislations for Electrical and Electronic Waste by Region

Basel Convention

United States

Safe Disposal of Used and Damaged Electronics

Absence of Regulatory Statutes for E-Waste Management

Europe

Asia

Australia

Product Stewardship Australia



5. ELECTRONICS RECYCLING - AN OVERVIEW

Electronic Waste (e-Waste)

Types of E-Waste

Electronics Recycling

Overview of Electronics Recycling Organizations World Over

E-Waste Management

Recycling

Processing Techniques

Advantages of E-Waste Recycling

Environmental Encroachments of e-waste Management

Benefits of Reuse and Recycling

Electronic Waste Compounds

Compounds/Elements Found in Electronic Waste

Health Impact of Toxic Substance Traces in Improperly Disposed E-wastes

General Applications of Various Compound/Elements Used in Electronic Products

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment

Popular Recycling Methods

Recycling of Circuit Boards

Cooking of Circuit Boards

Acid Stripping

Burning of Plastics

Dumping of Leaded Glass

FIGURE: Steps Involved in E-Waste Recycling Procedure

Health Hazards from Select Chemicals in Electronic Products



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

eScrap Recycling - A Highly Consolidated Market

Mushrooming Startup Companies Boost Recycling Market



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Tech Dump Acquires Scrubb.IT

Recycling Launches Electronics Recycling Program Post Helena Industries Shutdown

Transpere Acquires IMS Electronics Recycling

TerraCycle US Acquires Air Cycle

Novelis to Acquire Aleris

HLS Electronics Incorporates HLS Property

Goodwill E-cycle Partners with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin for Electronics Recycling

OfficeMax Partners with ANZRP to Provide Free E-Waste initiative

Audi Partners with Umicore and Develops Closed Loop Battery Recycling

Blue Star Recyclers Partners with Pitkin County and the City of Aspen to Handle e-Waste

NTU Singapore Partners with CEA to Develop Innovative E-Waste Recycling Technologies

Canada Launches Electronics Recycling Program in Yukon Territory

A1 Assets and Indian River County Launch First Electronic Recycling Drive

NY DEC Announces Recycling Grants for E-Waste

Elephant Equity Buys MBA Polymers

Clean Earth to Acquire AERC Recycling Solutions

MBA Polymers to Develop Waste Management and Post-Consumer Plastic Production Unit in India

EnviroLeach and Jabil Launch E-Waste Recycling Plant in Memphis

Canadian Environment and Local Government Minister Launches the New Electronic Products Recycling Program



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



