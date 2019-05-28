Global Electronics Recycling Market Outlook to 2025 - Smaller & Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronics Recycling: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronics Recycling in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Growing Volumes of e-Waste Create Pressing Need for Sustainable Handling
Electronics Recycling - A High Growth Industry
E-Waste Statistics
Key Facts about Electronics Waste Recycling
E-Waste - A Potential Mine For Secondary Resources
Market for Electronic Recycling Exhibits Significant Growth
Current and Future Analysis
Developing Countries - A High Growth Market
Stringent Regulations to Emerge as a Major Driving Force
Concerns Pertaining to Environmental Degradation and Health Fuel Demand for E-Recycling Technologies
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Robust Smartphone Penetration Contributes to the Swelling e-Scrap Recycling Market
Thriving Reusable Cellphones Market Reduces E-Waste
Modular Phone Concept Paves Way to Minimize E-Waste
Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies
Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling
Governments Take Initiatives to Tackle E-Waste Menace
Recycling, Best Method to Resolve E-Waste Issue
Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers
Manufacturer Efforts Boost Industry Growth
Dell's Initiative
HP
Apple
Liam: The Way Ahead
Samsung
Microsoft
Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers
Innovative Strategies Drive Efficiency
Extended Producer Responsibility Redefines E-Waste Management
E-Waste Management Initiatives
Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products
Wooden Computer Chips - Potential to Aid E-Waste Management
Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation
Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal
Developing Countries - The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping
Low Income Countries Face the Burnt
Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination
Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge
Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge
Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts
4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
Policies for Electronic Recycling from ISRI
Regulation for Tackling Growing E-Waste Problem
Global Legislations for Electrical and Electronic Waste by Region
Basel Convention
United States
Safe Disposal of Used and Damaged Electronics
Absence of Regulatory Statutes for E-Waste Management
Europe
Asia
Australia
Product Stewardship Australia
5. ELECTRONICS RECYCLING - AN OVERVIEW
Electronic Waste (e-Waste)
Types of E-Waste
Electronics Recycling
Overview of Electronics Recycling Organizations World Over
E-Waste Management
Recycling
Processing Techniques
Advantages of E-Waste Recycling
Environmental Encroachments of e-waste Management
Benefits of Reuse and Recycling
Electronic Waste Compounds
Compounds/Elements Found in Electronic Waste
Health Impact of Toxic Substance Traces in Improperly Disposed E-wastes
General Applications of Various Compound/Elements Used in Electronic Products
Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment
Popular Recycling Methods
Recycling of Circuit Boards
Cooking of Circuit Boards
Acid Stripping
Burning of Plastics
Dumping of Leaded Glass
FIGURE: Steps Involved in E-Waste Recycling Procedure
Health Hazards from Select Chemicals in Electronic Products
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
eScrap Recycling - A Highly Consolidated Market
Mushrooming Startup Companies Boost Recycling Market
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Tech Dump Acquires Scrubb.IT
Recycling Launches Electronics Recycling Program Post Helena Industries Shutdown
Transpere Acquires IMS Electronics Recycling
TerraCycle US Acquires Air Cycle
Novelis to Acquire Aleris
HLS Electronics Incorporates HLS Property
Goodwill E-cycle Partners with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin for Electronics Recycling
OfficeMax Partners with ANZRP to Provide Free E-Waste initiative
Audi Partners with Umicore and Develops Closed Loop Battery Recycling
Blue Star Recyclers Partners with Pitkin County and the City of Aspen to Handle e-Waste
NTU Singapore Partners with CEA to Develop Innovative E-Waste Recycling Technologies
Canada Launches Electronics Recycling Program in Yukon Territory
A1 Assets and Indian River County Launch First Electronic Recycling Drive
NY DEC Announces Recycling Grants for E-Waste
Elephant Equity Buys MBA Polymers
Clean Earth to Acquire AERC Recycling Solutions
MBA Polymers to Develop Waste Management and Post-Consumer Plastic Production Unit in India
EnviroLeach and Jabil Launch E-Waste Recycling Plant in Memphis
Canadian Environment and Local Government Minister Launches the New Electronic Products Recycling Program
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq855q
