Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $108.3 Billion by 2030 - Sustainable Supply Chains & Electronics-as-a-Service to Benefit Growth

The global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$37.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$61.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plastics segment is estimated at 13.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR



The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.1 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronics Recycling: Navigating the E-Waste Challenge

Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health

Market Outlook Traversing the Challenges & Opportunities for E-Recyclers

Active Role of Stakeholders

COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends

Global Economic Update

Competition

eScrap Recycling: Major Competitors

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 197 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Startup Companies Gain Attention

Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business

Types of E-Waste: A Review

Insight into Select E-Waste Stats

Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics

Geographic Market Analysis

Developing Countries to Drive Growth

India Eyes on New Policy to Deal with Burgeoning E-Waste

New Policy to Push E-Waste Management

Extension of Product Coverage

Shifting Responsibly to Manufacturers

Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World

Benefits from Proper Management of Electronic Waste for Different Industries

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Technologies Gain Interest to Address E-Waste Recycling Challenges

E-Recycling Trends with Potential to Mitigate Wrath of E-Waste Pandemic

AI Unleashes Significant Value for E-Waste Recycling

AI & Automation Innovations to Help Players Navigate E-Recycling Regulatory Landscape

Robots Redefine E-Waste Recycling Practice

Robust Growth of Consumer Electronics Drives Demand Fuels Electronics Recycling

Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume of E-Waste Generated

Industry Witnesses a Surge in ITAD Services

Rise in Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-Scrap Recycling Market

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities

Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste Lying in Landfills

Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate

Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends

Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling

Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies

Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling

Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

Sustainable Practices for E-Waste Management for Companies in the IT Industry

Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products

Dissolvable Batteries and Circuit Boards, New Innovations for Reducing Negative Impacts on the Environment from Increasing E-Waste

Bioleaching for Sustainable E-Waste Recycling

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell

Barriers to Proper e-waste Management and Solutions

Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge

Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge

Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts

Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal

Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping

Sustainable Supply Chains & Electronics-as-a-Service to Benefit Growth

Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Electronics Products

