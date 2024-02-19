Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $108.3 Billion by 2030 - Sustainable Supply Chains & Electronics-as-a-Service to Benefit Growth

19 Feb, 2024, 22:45 ET
Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach $108.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$37.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$61.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plastics segment is estimated at 13.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR
The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.1 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Electronics Recycling: Navigating the E-Waste Challenge
- Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health
- Market Outlook Traversing the Challenges & Opportunities for E-Recyclers
- Active Role of Stakeholders
- COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends
- Global Economic Update
- Competition
- eScrap Recycling: Major Competitors
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 197 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Startup Companies Gain Attention
- Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business
- Types of E-Waste: A Review
- Insight into Select E-Waste Stats
- Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics
- Geographic Market Analysis
- Developing Countries to Drive Growth
- India Eyes on New Policy to Deal with Burgeoning E-Waste
- New Policy to Push E-Waste Management
- Extension of Product Coverage
- Shifting Responsibly to Manufacturers
- Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World
- Benefits from Proper Management of Electronic Waste for Different Industries
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emerging Technologies Gain Interest to Address E-Waste Recycling Challenges
- E-Recycling Trends with Potential to Mitigate Wrath of E-Waste Pandemic
- AI Unleashes Significant Value for E-Waste Recycling
- AI & Automation Innovations to Help Players Navigate E-Recycling Regulatory Landscape
- Robots Redefine E-Waste Recycling Practice
- Robust Growth of Consumer Electronics Drives Demand Fuels Electronics Recycling
- Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume of E-Waste Generated
- Industry Witnesses a Surge in ITAD Services
- Rise in Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-Scrap Recycling Market
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
- Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities
- Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste Lying in Landfills
- Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate
- Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends
- Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling
- Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies
- Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling
- Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers
- Sustainable Practices for E-Waste Management for Companies in the IT Industry
- Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products
- Dissolvable Batteries and Circuit Boards, New Innovations for Reducing Negative Impacts on the Environment from Increasing E-Waste
- Bioleaching for Sustainable E-Waste Recycling
- Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling
- Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell
- Barriers to Proper e-waste Management and Solutions
- Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge
- Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge
- Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts
- Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal
- Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping
- Sustainable Supply Chains & Electronics-as-a-Service to Benefit Growth
- Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Electronics Products
