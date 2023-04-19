Global Electrophoresis Market Report 2023: Rising Funding for Proteomics and Genomics Research Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrophoresis Market by Product (Reagents (Protein & Nucleic Acid), (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE), GDS, Software), Application (Research, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrophoresis market is projected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.1 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growth in the increasing incidence of cancer, infectious disease, and genetic disorders, and shift from plant-based to genome-based drug discovery. However, time consuming operations and limited sample analysis restrain the growth of electrophoresis market.

The gel electrophoresis segment accounted for the highest market share in the electrophoresis systems market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on the type of segment, the electrophoresis system market is categorized into gel electrophoresis systems, and capillary electrophoresis systems. The gel electrophoresis system is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing uptake of automated electrophoresis systems among researchers, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Vertical gel electrophoresis systems accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the gel electrophoresis systens market is segmented into horizontal gel electrophoresis systems and vertical gel electrophoresis systems. In 2022, the horizontal gel electrophoresis system dominated the market and vertical gel electrophoresis systems to observe the highest growth rate. Factors supporting the growth of vertical gel electrophoresis systems include accommodating larger sample sizes than horizontal instruments, owing to which they are increasingly used in analyzing large samples in protein studies.

The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in the electrophoresis systems market, by region, during the forecast period

Based on the region, the global electrophoresis market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period. Stringent regulations for quality monitoring and process validation in the US pharmaceutical sector are also supporting the growth of the electrophoresis market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Funding for Proteomics and Genomics Research

Growing Industry-Academia Research Collaborations

Growing Use of Ngs and Declining Cost of DNA Sequencing

Increasing Number of Clinical, Forensic, and Research Labs

Rising Incidence of Cancer, Infectious Diseases, and Genetic Disorders

Growing Prominence of Nanoproteomics

Restraints

Presence of Alternative Technologies Offering Better Efficiency and Results

Time-Consuming Operations and Limited Sample Analysis

Opportunities

High Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines

Shift from Plant-based to Genome-based Drug Discovery

Challenges

Safety Concerns Associated with Electrophoresis Reagents

Need for High Procedural Efficiency to Ensure Accurate Results

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Integration of Microfluidic/Lab-On-Chip Technologies in Capillary Electrophoresis

6.2.2 Nanomaterial-based Capillary Electrophoresis

6.2.3 Transition from Manual Electrophoresis Systems to Automated Electrophoresis Systems

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.4 Ce-Ms Systems

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

7 Electrophoresis Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrophoresis Reagents

7.2.1 Protein Electrophoresis Reagents

7.2.1.1 Increased Use of Electrophoresis Techniques for Protein-based Research to Propel Market

7.2.2 Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

7.2.2.1 Growing Focus on DNA and RNA Analyses to Augment Market

7.3 Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.1 Gel Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.1.1 Gel Electrophoresis Systems, by Instrument Type

7.3.1.2 Horizontal Gel Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.1.2.1 Horizontal Gel Electrophoresis Systems to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

7.3.1.3 Vertical Gel Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.1.3.1 1D Gel Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.1.3.1.1 High Accuracy of 1D Gel Electrophoresis Systems to Drive Demand

7.3.1.3.2 2D Gel Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.1.3.2.1 2D Gel Electrophoresis to Provide Best High-Resolution Profiling of Low-Abundance Proteins

7.3.1.4 Gel Electrophoresis Systems, by Gel Type

7.3.1.5 Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

7.3.1.5.1 Difficulty in Preparation, Handling, and Detection of DNA to Hinder Market

7.3.1.6 Agarose Gel Electrophoresis

7.3.1.6.1 Agarose Gel Electrophoresis to be Widely Used for Separation of DNA and RNA Samples

7.3.2 Capillary Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.2.1 Capillary Zone Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.2.1.1 Capillary Zone Electrophoresis Systems to be Adopted for Identifying and Verifying Purity of Human Growth Hormone

7.3.2.2 Capillary Gel Electrophoresis Systems

7.3.2.2.1 Capillary Gel Electrophoresis Systems to Separate Large Biological Molecules Based on Their Size

7.3.2.3 Capillary Isoelectric Focusing Systems

7.3.2.3.1 Higher Detectivity and Lesser Analysis Time to Result in High Demand from Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3.2.4 Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography Systems

7.3.2.4.1 Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography Systems to Determine Drugs with High Protein Content

7.3.2.5 Capillary Isotachophoresis Systems

7.3.2.5.1 Capillary Isotachophoresis to be Widely Used in Proteomic Studies and Preclinical Research

7.3.2.6 Capillary Electrochromatography Systems

7.3.2.6.1 High Efficiency, Resolution, and Selectivity of Electrochromatography Systems to Aid Market

7.3.2.7 Other Capillary Electrophoresis Systems

7.4 Gel Documentation Systems

7.4.1 Growing Clinical Research Industry and Increasing Use of Molecular Biology Techniques in Pathology Laboratory Practices to Propel Market

7.5 Software

7.5.1 Increasing Use of Software Solutions to Analyze Data and Draw Conclusions from Electrophoresis Applications to Fuel Market

8 Electrophoresis Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Applications

8.2.1 Technological Improvements in Capillary Electrophoresis to Propel Market

8.3 Diagnostic Applications

8.3.1 Increased Use of Ce Microchip-based Diagnostics to Aid Market

8.4 Quality Control & Process Validation

8.4.1 Increasing Focus on Regulatory Compliance to Increase Adoption of Electrophoretic Techniques in Quality Checks

9 Electrophoresis Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic & Research Institutes

9.2.1 Increased Funding for Research to Result in High Adoption of Electrophoresis Technology

9.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Increasing Focus on Launching Quality Drugs to Support Market

9.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

9.4.1 Serum Protein Electrophoresis in Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers to Help Identify Different Diseases

9.5 Other End-users

10 Electrophoresis Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AES Life Sciences

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena GmbH

Bio World

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

C.B.S. Scientific

Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Helena Laboratories Corporation

Hoefer Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec SA

Lonza

Major Science Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

National Analytical Corporation

OPRL Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Sebia

Shimadzu Corporation

Syngene

Takara Bio Inc.

TBG Diagnostics Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR International, LLC (Avantor)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfi0wl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets