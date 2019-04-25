Global Electrophoresis Technology Market to 2023 with Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Biotec Fischer GmbH, Helena Laboratories, The Gel Company and Sebia

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrophoresis Technology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study encompasses major technologies of electrophoresis and the various product segments for each technology. The role of electrophoresis as an analytical separation method for both nucleic acid and protein molecules was examined. The major end-user applications for both GE and CE were also included within the scope of this study.

This research analyzes the impact of the two major electrophoresis techniques on biological molecular separation, determines their current market status, examines their future potential, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. The latest research findings in different industry areas are presented.

Electrophoresis has been the method of choice for several decades to physically separate macromolecules, such as nucleic acid fragments, RNA (ribonucleic acid), and proteins, according to their charge and molecular size. GE and CE technology segments represent widely implemented and powerful analytical separation methods. GE separates macromolecules using a gel-like matrix and has extended the range of geometries available to researchers.



GE can be performed both in one-dimensional (1D) and two-dimensional (2D) modes. CE deploys a liquid separation technique using narrow bore, fused, silica capillaries to fractionate molecules. The growing concept of microfluidics is revitalizing CE technology, as the latter is very amenable to microfabrication techniques. The publisher was interested in examining the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall CE technology segment.

The research presents the industry competitiveness for electrophoresis, technological descriptions and issues, applications, market factors, market potential, and revenue forecast projections from 2017 through 2023. Global revenue projections for the electrophoresis market have been developed by the two major technologies and by product segments for every technology. Revenue projections by end-user applications have been included.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Segmentation of the electrophoresis technology by type, separation technique, end use, application industry and geographical region

Discussion of current market dynamics and future market potential for both gel electrophoresis (GE) and capillary electrophoresis (CE) technologies

Coverage of electrophoresis techniques and technologies used in academia, government research laboratories, and the biopharmaceutical, environmental, chemical, forensics, and food industries

Evaluation of the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall capillary electrophoresis technology segment

Competitive landscape for every product segment and the corresponding market share analysis for every technology

Descriptive study of electrophoresis manufacturers and life sciences research companies along with their corporate profiles

Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Agilent Technologies, Biotec Fischer GmbH, Helena Laboratories, The Gel Company and Sebia, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Brief History

Fundamentals of Electrophoresis

Electrophoresis or Zone Electrophoresis

Isotachophoresis

Isoelectric Focusing (IEF)

Electrophoresis Apparatus

GE Apparatus

CE Apparatus

GE Buffers

Buffers for CE

Visualization Methods

Applications of Electrophoresis

Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis

Protein Electrophoresis

Market Summary

Chapter 4 Markets by Electrophoresis Technology

Electrophoresis Technologies

Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Global Electrophoresis Technology Market

Summary

Market Drivers and Challenges

Revenue Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Segment

Summary

Electrophoresis Instruments

Overview

Suppliers

Market Drivers and Challenges

Recent Developments

Market Trends, 2017-2023

Aftermarket Products

GE Aftermarket Products

CE Aftermarket Products

Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

CE End-User Segments

Life Sciences

Food industry

Environmental Protection

Chemicals

Forensics

CE Market Forecast, by End Users

Global GE Revenue Forecast, by End Users

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

General Electrophoresis Markets

Gel Electrophoresis Markets

Capillary Electrophoresis Markets

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patent Review

Brief Review of Technology Developments

Recent Developments

Other Developments

Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

Electrophoresis Industry Structure

Global Competitive Landscape

Global Competitive Structure for Electrophoresis Instrumentation

Global Competitive Structure for Electrophoresis Reagents/Supplies Market

Global Competitive Structure for Gel Documentation/Gel Informatics and CE Detection Segment

Distribution Channels

M & A Activity

Product Introductions

Market Share Analysis

PAGE Market Share Analysis

PAGE Reagents Market

Gel Imaging and Informatics Segment Market Share Analysis

CE Market

Agarose Gel Media Market Share Analysis

Nucleic Acid Submarine Electrophoresis Market Share Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

AB Sciex Llc (Formerly Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Advanced Analytical Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotec Fischer Gmbh

Biometra Gmbh

Decodon Gmbh

Elchrom Scientific Ag

GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences

The Gel Company

Harvard Bioscience

Helena Laboratories

Hoefer, Inc. (Division Of Harvard Bioscience)

Picometrics Technologies Sas

Prince Technologies B.V.

Scie-Plas (Division Of Harvard Bioscience)

Sebia, Inc.

Serva Electrophoresis Gmbh

Shimadzu Corp.

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Syngene

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Totallab Ltd.

Wealtec Corp.

