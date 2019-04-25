Global Electrophoresis Technology Market to 2023 with Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Biotec Fischer GmbH, Helena Laboratories, The Gel Company and Sebia
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrophoresis Technology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study encompasses major technologies of electrophoresis and the various product segments for each technology. The role of electrophoresis as an analytical separation method for both nucleic acid and protein molecules was examined. The major end-user applications for both GE and CE were also included within the scope of this study.
This research analyzes the impact of the two major electrophoresis techniques on biological molecular separation, determines their current market status, examines their future potential, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. The latest research findings in different industry areas are presented.
Electrophoresis has been the method of choice for several decades to physically separate macromolecules, such as nucleic acid fragments, RNA (ribonucleic acid), and proteins, according to their charge and molecular size. GE and CE technology segments represent widely implemented and powerful analytical separation methods. GE separates macromolecules using a gel-like matrix and has extended the range of geometries available to researchers.
GE can be performed both in one-dimensional (1D) and two-dimensional (2D) modes. CE deploys a liquid separation technique using narrow bore, fused, silica capillaries to fractionate molecules. The growing concept of microfluidics is revitalizing CE technology, as the latter is very amenable to microfabrication techniques. The publisher was interested in examining the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall CE technology segment.
The research presents the industry competitiveness for electrophoresis, technological descriptions and issues, applications, market factors, market potential, and revenue forecast projections from 2017 through 2023. Global revenue projections for the electrophoresis market have been developed by the two major technologies and by product segments for every technology. Revenue projections by end-user applications have been included.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Segmentation of the electrophoresis technology by type, separation technique, end use, application industry and geographical region
- Discussion of current market dynamics and future market potential for both gel electrophoresis (GE) and capillary electrophoresis (CE) technologies
- Coverage of electrophoresis techniques and technologies used in academia, government research laboratories, and the biopharmaceutical, environmental, chemical, forensics, and food industries
- Evaluation of the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall capillary electrophoresis technology segment
- Competitive landscape for every product segment and the corresponding market share analysis for every technology
- Descriptive study of electrophoresis manufacturers and life sciences research companies along with their corporate profiles
- Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Agilent Technologies, Biotec Fischer GmbH, Helena Laboratories, The Gel Company and Sebia, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Brief History
- Fundamentals of Electrophoresis
- Electrophoresis or Zone Electrophoresis
- Isotachophoresis
- Isoelectric Focusing (IEF)
- Electrophoresis Apparatus
- GE Apparatus
- CE Apparatus
- GE Buffers
- Buffers for CE
- Visualization Methods
- Applications of Electrophoresis
- Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis
- Protein Electrophoresis
- Market Summary
Chapter 4 Markets by Electrophoresis Technology
- Electrophoresis Technologies
- Gel Electrophoresis
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Global Electrophoresis Technology Market
- Summary
- Market Drivers and Challenges
- Revenue Forecast
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Segment
- Summary
- Electrophoresis Instruments
- Overview
- Suppliers
- Market Drivers and Challenges
- Recent Developments
- Market Trends, 2017-2023
- Aftermarket Products
- GE Aftermarket Products
- CE Aftermarket Products
- Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- CE End-User Segments
- Life Sciences
- Food industry
- Environmental Protection
- Chemicals
- Forensics
- CE Market Forecast, by End Users
- Global GE Revenue Forecast, by End Users
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- General Electrophoresis Markets
- Gel Electrophoresis Markets
- Capillary Electrophoresis Markets
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patent Review
- Brief Review of Technology Developments
- Recent Developments
- Other Developments
Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis
- Electrophoresis Industry Structure
- Global Competitive Landscape
- Global Competitive Structure for Electrophoresis Instrumentation
- Global Competitive Structure for Electrophoresis Reagents/Supplies Market
- Global Competitive Structure for Gel Documentation/Gel Informatics and CE Detection Segment
- Distribution Channels
- M & A Activity
- Product Introductions
- Market Share Analysis
- PAGE Market Share Analysis
- PAGE Reagents Market
- Gel Imaging and Informatics Segment Market Share Analysis
- CE Market
- Agarose Gel Media Market Share Analysis
- Nucleic Acid Submarine Electrophoresis Market Share Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- AB Sciex Llc (Formerly Beckman Coulter Inc.)
- Advanced Analytical Technologies Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biotec Fischer Gmbh
- Biometra Gmbh
- Decodon Gmbh
- Elchrom Scientific Ag
- GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences
- The Gel Company
- Harvard Bioscience
- Helena Laboratories
- Hoefer, Inc. (Division Of Harvard Bioscience)
- Picometrics Technologies Sas
- Prince Technologies B.V.
- Scie-Plas (Division Of Harvard Bioscience)
- Sebia, Inc.
- Serva Electrophoresis Gmbh
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Sigma-Aldrich Corp.
- Syngene
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Totallab Ltd.
- Wealtec Corp.
