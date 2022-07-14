Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $1,062.5 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 9.8% over the Analysis Timeframe from 2022 to 2030 [230-Pages] | Research Dive

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is expected to witness prominent growth by 2030, owing to the growing usage of electrostatic discharge films in many end-use industries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dominant.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market by End-user (Network & Telecommunication Industry, Consumer Electronics & Computer Peripheral, Automotive Industry, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others) and Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030".

According to the report, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $1,062.5 million and grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market

With the increasing usage of electrostatic discharge films in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, defense & military, and many more, the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is predicted to experience progressive growth during the analysis period. Besides, the increasing penetration of the internet and growing sales of consumer electronics through e-commerce is further predicted to foster the growth of the market over the estimated period. Moreover, the continuous expansion of the smart devices market and extensive applications across electrical and electronics components is expected to fortify the growth of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market during the forecast timeframe. However, the high cost of electrostatic discharge films may hinder the growth of the market throughout the estimated timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market, likewise several other industries. The governments of many nations have imposed a lockdown to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus. This led to the shutdown of all component and semiconductor manufacturing units. Moreover, delayed infrastructure investments by companies, and reduced production processes, have declined the growth of the market during the pandemic period. In addition, the shortage of skilled labor, raw material supply, and various other production issues have decreased the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Segments of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on end-user and region.

By end-user, the consumer electronics & computer peripheral sub-segment is predicted to be most productive and is expected to generate a revenue of $422.3 million over the estimated timeframe. The increasing demand for ESD films for packaging and import and export of consumer electronics and computer peripherals is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is predicted to have wide growth opportunities and is predicted to generate a revenue of $273.9 million and rise at a healthy CAGR of 10.9% during the analysis timeframe. This is mainly because of the strong presence of electronic device manufacturers in this region. Furthermore, the growing demand for smart devices that uses ESD films in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Key Players of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market

The major players of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market include

1. TIP Corporation

2. PPG Industries

3. Conductive Containers Inc.

4. DowDuPont

5. Elcom (UK) Ltd.

6. Desco Industries

7. Tandem Equipment Sales Inc.

8. BASF

9. Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS

10. Smurfit Kappa Group

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as product development, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations to gain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2021, PPG Industries, a global supplier of thermoplastics, paints, coatings, and other specialty materials announced its agreement to acquire Wörwag, a leading manufacturer of coatings for industrial and automotive applications. With this acquisition, PPG aimed to expand its product portfolio by providing direct-to-metal, waterborne, liquid, and powder coatings offerings and expanding current customer distribution in key geographies.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

SOURCE Research Dive