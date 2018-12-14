Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market Outlook 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electrostatic Precipitator - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electrostatic Precipitator market accounted for $11.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing stringency of international standards toward reducing air emissions coupled with rapid industrialization across the emerging economies are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the emergence of different alternate &renewable energy sources for power plants is factors are hindering the market growth.

Electrostatic Precipitator systems (ESP) are prominently used for controlling particulate being emitted during various industrial processes and boilers. Electrostatic precipitator uses electrostatic force to capture dust particles coming out of an incoming gas. An electrostatic precipitator system typically consists of following elements: a power supply such as transformer & rectifier, an ionizing source, dust removal mechanism, and an external enclosure to collect & discharge the dust. Eliminating harmful content coming out of flue gases is necessary in preventing water and soil acidification, maintain adequate ozone level at the ground level and to contain the risk of various respiratory or cardiovascular diseases, cancer and fertility problems.

Based on End User, the Power generation accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Increasing electricity demand from emerging economies along with the need to curb SO3 emissions will stimulate the product demand across power plants. Adoption of several emission control measures across coal fired power plants will fuel the product adoption. Rising investments in refining capacities coupled with robust demand for superior petroleum products will substantially increase the product adoption. High potential of conversion to wide variety of industrial and consumer products including plastics, fertilizers, detergents, textiles and solvents will complement the global market scenario.

By Geography, Asia Pacific market is likely to be one of the most attractive markets during the forecast period. Asia is the market leader for new systems as well as the repair & upgrade of existing ESPs. This is mainly due to addition of a large number of power plants in China and other emerging economies in this region. Major demand is also expected in India, where coal-fired generation occupies a majority segment of the overall power generation mix.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electrostatic Precipitator Market include Airpol, Amec Foster Wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox, Balcke-Durr, Beltran Technologies, Ducon Technologies, EWK Umwelttechnik, FLSmidth, Fujian Longking, GE Power, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, PPCAIR, and Siemens.

Designs Covered:

Plate

Tubular

Products Covered:

Electric Ball Valve

Floating Ball Valve

Pneumatic Ball Valve

Technologies Covered:

Wet ESP

Dry ESP

Plate-Wire ESP

Wire-Plate ESP

Wire-Pipe ESP

Applications Covered:

Coal Fired Generation

Electric Arc Furnaces

Gas Turbines

Solid-Waste Incinerators

Industrial Power

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Cement

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing Industry

Marine

Metal Processing

Mining

Oil and Gas

Papermaking Industry

Petrochemical industry

Pharmaceutical

Power Generation

Pulp and Paper

Steel industry

Textile and wool industry

Water and Wastewater

Wood industry

Other End Users

Companies Mentioned



Airpol

Alstom SA

Amec Foster Wheeler

Babcock & Wilcox

Balcke-Drr

Beltran Technologies

Clean Tunnel Air International AS

Ducon Technologies

EWK Umwelttechnik

FLSmidth

Fujian Longking

GE Power

GEECO Enercon Pvt Ltd

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

PPCAIR

Siemens

Thermax Ltd

Total Air Pollution Control Pty

Trion Inc

