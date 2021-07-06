Global Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2021-2026 - Development of Mega Cities, Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies, Emerging New Smart Elevators

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator and Escalator Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, Service Type, End User, Technology, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Elevator and Escalator Market was valued at USD 76.23 billion in the year 2020.

The report presents the analysis of Elevator and Escalator market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Increasing construction and infrastructure activities, rising population levels, and industrialization are the major factors responsible for the growth of the Elevator and Escalator market.

Further, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to huge investments in the construction industry and steady growth in infrastructure in both the residential and non-residential sectors. Moreover, many countries have initiated to develop mega cities and infrastructure projects which are further impelling the growth of elevator and escalator market.



In 2020, the global elevator and escalator market was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments across the world were taking significant measures to contain the outbreak by restricting the movement of people. In many places, this resulted in actions such as closing down construction sites and limiting manufacturing operations especially in the first half of the year. In most countries, maintenance was deemed an essential service which was allowed with some limitations even during lockdowns.



The development of mega cities, rapid urbanization in emerging economies, emerging new smart elevators and improving safety regulations are anticipated to drive the growth of elevator and escalator market during the forecast period.

Further, the technological advancement such as integration of circuit board, new controllers, new belts and machine room elevators are anticipated to drive the growth of Elevators and Escalators market during the forecast period.

Based on End User, Residential based elevators and escalators are in high demand. Surging urbanization rate, construction of new high-rise buildings in order to accommodate rising population in the cities have been driving the demand for escalators in residential sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Scope and Methodology



2 Strategic Recommendations



3 Elevator and Escalator Market: Product Overview



4 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis (Value, Units)

4 1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4 2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026

4 3 Impact of COVID-19 on Elevator and Escalator Market

4 4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5 1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

5 2 Competitive Scenario of Elevator and Escalator Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5 3 By Elevator- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5 4 By Escalator- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation, By Service Type

6 1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

6 2 Competitive Scenario of Global Elevator and Escalator Market: By Service Type (2020 & 2026)

6 3 By New Installation- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6 4 By Maintenance- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6 5 By Modernization- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation, By End User

7 1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

7 2 Competitive Scenario of Global Elevator and Escalator Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

7 3 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7 4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7 5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation, By Technology

8 1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

8 2 Competitive Scenario of Elevator and Escalator Market: By Technology (2020 & 2026)

8 3 By Electric- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 4 By Hydraulic- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



9 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Regional Analysis

9 1 Competitive Scenario of Global Elevator and Escalator Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



10 Americas Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11 Europe Elevator and Escalator Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)



12 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)



13 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Dynamics

13 1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Drivers

13 2 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Restraints

13 3 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Trends



14 Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14 1 Market Attractiveness

14 1 1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

14 1 2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By Service Type (Year 2026)

14 1 3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By End User (Year 2026)

14 1 4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By Technology (Year 2026)

14 1 5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By Region (Year 2026)



15 Competitive Landscape

15 1 Market Share of global leading companies

15 2 SWOT Analysis- Global Elevator and Escalator Market

15 3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Elevator and Escalator Market



16 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Merger & Acquisitions



17 Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

ThyssenKrupp AG

Kone Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schindler Group

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Orona Group.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzjxd5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

