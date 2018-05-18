Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Abaco Systems, Advantech, Artesyn, Curtiss-Wright, Digi International, Eurotech, Kontron S&T & Radisys

The global embedded computer market will post a revenue more than USD 3300 million by 2022.

Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of smart meters. The growing popularity of smart meters is one of the key trends in the embedded computer market. A smart meter is an electronic device which records the consumption of electricity, water, or gas at various intervals.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for IoT devices. IoT is a network of physical objects or devices which are internally linked through several network technologies. IoT enables the transmission of data over a network with the negligible requirement for human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high lead time. Lead time is the amount of time between the commencement and the end of a process in a manufacturing unit. High lead time is a challenge faced by manufacturers of embedded computers.

Key vendors



  • ABACO SYSTEMS
  • Advantech
  • Artesyn
  • Curtiss-Wright
  • Digi International
  • EUROTECH
  • Kontron S&T
  • Radisys

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ARCHITECTURE

  • Segmentation by CPU Architecture
  • Comparison by architecture
  • x86 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • ARM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • PowerPC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • SBC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • COM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Standalone boards - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Defense- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Communications- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing implementation of robotics
  • Growing popularity of smart meters
  • Increased investment in AI
  • Increasing investments in autonomous cars

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario
  • Pricing for embedded boards

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

