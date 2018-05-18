Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Abaco Systems, Advantech, Artesyn, Curtiss-Wright, Digi International, Eurotech, Kontron S&T & Radisys

The global embedded computer market will post a revenue more than USD 3300 million by 2022.

Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of smart meters. The growing popularity of smart meters is one of the key trends in the embedded computer market. A smart meter is an electronic device which records the consumption of electricity, water, or gas at various intervals.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for IoT devices. IoT is a network of physical objects or devices which are internally linked through several network technologies. IoT enables the transmission of data over a network with the negligible requirement for human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high lead time. Lead time is the amount of time between the commencement and the end of a process in a manufacturing unit. High lead time is a challenge faced by manufacturers of embedded computers.

Key vendors

ABACO SYSTEMS

Advantech

Artesyn

Curtiss-Wright

Digi International

EUROTECH

Kontron S&T

Radisys

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ARCHITECTURE

Segmentation by CPU Architecture

Comparison by architecture

x86 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

ARM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PowerPC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

SBC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

COM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Standalone boards - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Defense- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Medical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Communications- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing implementation of robotics

Growing popularity of smart meters

Increased investment in AI

Increasing investments in autonomous cars

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Pricing for embedded boards

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



