Global Embedded Finance Ecosystem Report 2024: Mapping the Path to Services Industries' Transformation - Focus on Mobility, Travel, Foodservice, and Healthcare

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embedded Finance Ecosystem: Mapping the Path to Services Industries' Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embedded Finance Ecosystem: Mapping the Path to Services Industries' Transformation global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

Embedded finance is the critical factor to improve customer journey and drive transformation for services industries.. With travel recovery and sluggish volume sales of automotives, embedded finance is considered to have the most potential to build and enhance partnerships to support their market value sales growth. Meanwhile, behaviour finance backed by privacy computing and fraud detection will have great long-term impact for healthcare



It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective on market evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages the publisher's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.



Product coverage: Consumer Lending, E-Commerce in Proximity Location by Industry, Financial Cards and Payments.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Embedded finance in mobility

Embedded finance in travel

Embedded finance in foodservice

Embedded finance in healthcare

Key takeaways

Appendix

