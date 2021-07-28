Global Embolic Protection Device Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Major Players - Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Gore Medical

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embolic Protection Device Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The embolic protection devices market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.63% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$1,278.309 million in 2026 from US$764.000 million in 2019.m



Rising cases of cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular surgeries and heavy investments in the R&D of embolic devices are the prime factors propelling the market growth. The rise in the number of Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures and consumer awareness regarding embolic devices are also contributing toward market development.

In addition, government bodies along with Non-Governmental organizations (NGOs) and educational institutes across various regions are engaged in spreading awareness about cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases and their possible treatment by launching awareness programs. This factor is also contributing toward the market expansion.



However, the presence of alternatives treatments, such as the use of drugs, and the high cost of medical devices may impede the market growth.



Growth Factors

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. According to American Heart Association, more than 92 million Americans are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, further accounting for around 2,300 deaths in America each day. Additionally, according to the World Heart Federation (WHF), annually 15 million people suffer from a stroke.

Increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders worldwide due to the growing geriatric population is also expected to support this market growth with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating the population aged above 60 years to reach 1.6 billion by 2050. EPDs are crucial in reducing complications arising due to blockages in small blood vessels caused by the debris that is released into the bloodstream. They form a part of the most reliable, evidence-based procedure for reducing periprocedural MI and other major cardiovascular events.

Thus, increasing the adoption of embolic protection devices to capture and remove debris that may be extricated during procedures are factors that will accelerate the embolic protection devices industry growth in the forthcoming years.



Impact of COVID - 19



With Covid-19 infections rising globally, the apprehension regarding a shortage of essential life-saving devices and other essential medical supplies to prevent the spread of this pandemic and provide optimum care to the infected also widens. In addition, till a pharmacological treatment is developed, ventilators act as a vital treatment preference for the COVID-19 patients, who may require critical care.

Moreover, there is an urgent need for a rapid acceleration in the manufacturing process for a wide range of test kits (antibody tests, self-administered, and others). The report will account for Covid19 as a key market contributor.



Key Developments



April 2021-Novel Carotid Stent Provides Integrated Embolic Protection. The Contego Medical (Raleigh, NC, USA) Neuroguard integrated embolic protection (IEP) system is intended to improve luminal diameter in patients with clinically significant carotid artery stenosis, with simultaneous capture and removal of embolic material during angioplasty and stenting.

The Neuroguard IEP System has received to European Community CE mark of approval, following a study involving 67 patients with one-year follow-up that showed an overall success rate of 100%, with a stroke and death rate of 0% at 30 days



July 2020 - Keystone Heart, A Venus MedTech Company, Announces First Commercial Case Performed Worldwide with The TriGUARD 3T Cerebral Embolic Protection Device.



Competitive Insights



Prominent/major key market players in the embolic protection devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Gore Medical among others.

