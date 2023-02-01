Global Embolotherapy Market Research Report 2023: Potential Negative Impacts with Competition from Alternative Therapies

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embolotherapy Global Market Forecast To - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embolotherapy global market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $6,115.9 million by 2029

The Embolotherapy products market is segmented into temporary agents, permanent agents, Radioembolization, and supporting devices, among them, permanent agents held the largest share of the market in 2022 and are expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The radioembolization segment is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Temporary agents are further sub-segmented into autologous agents and Resorbable gelatin sponges, of this, the Resorbable gelatin sponge accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The permanent agents market is further sub-segmented into particle agents, coils, liquid embolization agents, flow diverters and others, among which the coils segment commanded the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The liquid embolization agents market is expected to grow at early teens CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The particle agents are further segmented into poly vinyl alcohol (PVA) and microspheres, among which the microspheres segment commanded the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The coils are further segmented into pushable and detachable coils among which the detachable coils commanded the largest share in 2022, the segment is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The applications market is segmented into neurology, oncology, peripheral vascular diseases, urology and others, among them, the neurology segment held the largest share of 44.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The urology segment is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The neurology application market is sub-segmented into the intracranial aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation (AVM), of this, the intracranial aneurysm segment command the largest revenue in 2022, the AVM segment is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The oncology market is further sub-segmented into liver cancer, lung cancer, and others, of this, the lung cancer segment commanded the largest revenue in 2022 and the market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

Based on Procedures the embolotherapy global market is segmented into Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE), Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE), and Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT), among them, TAE commanded the largest share in 2022 and the market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, the TARE/SIRT segmented is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE) market is segmented into drug-eluting beads-TACE and conventional TACE, among which the cTACE commanded the largest revenue in 2022 and the market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The end-users market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. Among them, the hospital commanded the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The ambulatory surgical center is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

Geographically, North America is the largest market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The APAC region is the fastest-growing region and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 presenting an array of growth opportunities and is likely to get the attention of new investors in the Embolotherapy market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.

Factors such as the growing patient population with chronic conditions increasing the demand for embolization procedures, and technology advancements are driving the market growth, whereas, acquisitions and collaborations and emerging markets are providing growth opportunities.

On the other hand, side effects, complications, and risks associated with embolization and lack of skilled and trained professionals are restraining the market growth, while increasing product recalls, competition from alternative therapies and stringent regulatory requirements for product development and approvals are threatening the market growth.

The Embolotherapy global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

Major players in the embolotherapy market include

Medtronic, PLC ( Ireland )

) Microport Scientific ( China )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation ( Japan )

) Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.)

Sirtex (CDH) ( China )

) Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Balt Group ( France )

) Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

) Merit Medical (U.S.)

Cook Medical (U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers ( Varian) (Germany )

) Guerbet ( France )

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope of the Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Growing Patient Population With Chronic Conditions Increasing the Demand for Embolization Procedures

3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements

3.3.1.3 Acquisitions and Collaborations as a Growth Strategy

3.3.1.4 Increase in Product Approvals

3.3.1.5 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Side Effects, Complications, and Risks Associated With Embolization

3.3.2.2 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals

3.3.2.3 Increasing Product Recalls

3.3.2.4 Competition from Alternative Therapies

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Product Development and Approvals

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 the U.S.

3.4.2 China

3.4.3 Europe

3.4.4 Japan

3.4.5 India

3.5 Funding

3.6 Deals

3.7 Product Approvals and Launches

3.8 Technology Advancements

3.8.1 Gpx Embolic Device

3.8.2 Hydraulically Actuated Soft Robotic Steerable Micro-Catheter

3.8.3 Shape Memory Polymer (Smp) Technology

3.8.4 Biodegradable Embolization Agents

3.8.5 Embolization in Pain Management of Osteoarthritis

3.8.6 Instylla-Hydrogel Embolic System (Hes)

3.8.7 Microfluidics in Manufacturing of Microspheres

3.8.8 Microbots in Swarms for Embolization

3.8.9 Bismuth (Bi)-Based Liquid Embolic Agent

3.8.10 Fair-Embo Project

3.8.11 Biocure-Liqigel Agent

3.8.12 Water Soluble Polymers as Embolic Agent

3.8.13 Nanoparticles in Tumor Embolization Therapy

3.8.14 Gas Embolization (Ge) Using Acoustic Droplet Vaporization(Adv) Technology

3.9 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.10 Clinical Trials

3.11 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.11.1 Embolotherapy Market Share Analysis

3.11.2 Coils Market Share Analysis

3.11.3 Flow Diverters & Disruptors Market Share Analysis

3.11.4 Radioembolization Market Share Analysis

3.12 Volume of Neurovascular Coil-Assisted Procedures

3.12.1 Neurovascular Coils Global Market

3.13 Product Matrix of Selected Companies

4 Embolotherapy Global Market, Based on Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Temporary Agents

4.2.1 Autologous Agents

4.2.2 Resorbable Gelatin Sponge

4.3 Permanent Agents

4.3.1 Particle Agents

4.3.1.1 Poly Vinyl Alcohol (Pva)

4.3.1.2 Microspheres

4.3.2 Coils

4.3.2.1 Pushable Coils

4.3.2.2 Detachable Coils

4.3.3 Liquid Embolization Agents (Leas)

4.3.4 Flow Diverters & Flow Disruptors

4.3.5 Others

4.4 Radioembolization

4.5 Supporting Devices

5 Embolotherapy Global Market, Based on the Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Neurology

5.2.1 Intracranial Aneurysm

5.2.2 Arteriovenous Malformations (Avm)

5.3 Oncology

5.3.1 Liver Cancer

5.3.2 Lung Cancer

5.3.3 Other Cancer

5.4 Peripheral Vascular Diseases (Pvd)

5.5 Urology

5.6 Other Applications

6 Embolotherapy Global Market, Based on Procedure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (Tae)

6.3 Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (Tace)

6.3.1 Drug-Eluting Beads Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (Deb-Tace)

6.3.2 Conventional Transarterial Chemo-Embolization (Ctace)

6.4 Trans-Arterial Embolization(Tare)/ Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (Sirt)

7 Embolotherapy Global Market, Based on End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4 Other End-Users

8 Embolotherapy Global Market, Based on Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Rest of North America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Apac

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Apac

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Rest of South America

8.5.3 Middle East and Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Approval

9.3 Acquisition

9.4 Agreements

9.5 New Product Launch

9.6 Others

10 Major Companies

