Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market 2018-2025: Focus on Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, & Fertilizers

The emission monitoring systems market is expected to reach USD 4.44 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.39 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2018 and 2025.



The growth of the market is propelled by stringent legal and environmental regulations, increased awareness about environmental protection, increasing health and safety issues, and growing use of oil & gas and petrochemicals.



Continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) is estimated to hold a large share of the emission monitoring systems market during the forecast period. CEMS is used for collecting data regarding emissions of gases from various industries such as power plants, oil & gas, chemicals, building materials, and waste incineration. Increase in the number of stringent rules and regulations regarding pollution monitoring across various industries has increased the demand for CEMSs.



Emission monitoring systems market for hardware is estimated to lead during the forecast period. The use of hardware is required for both CEMS and PEMS to collect the emissions data. Furthermore, CEMS is hardware-based emission monitoring system, which is driving the growth of hardware market as a majority of manufacturing plants have installed CEMSs.



Power plants and the combustion industry are estimated to lead the overall emission monitoring systems market between 2018 and 2025. Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for energy have contributed to growing greenhouse gas emissions, which lead to global warming, acid rain, and health hazards. Thus, the implementation of emission monitoring systems in power plants is being mandated by governments across the globe to reduce greenhouse gases and pollutants.



APAC accounted for the largest share of the emission monitoring systems market in 2018. The rapid industrialization in China and India is expected to fuel the emission monitoring systems market in APAC. Rising concerns related to the air quality in China is also a major factor driving the adoption of emission monitoring systems. The growth of manufacturing and processing industries under the Make in India program is expected to fuel the adoption of emission monitoring systems in India.



Major factors restraining the growth of this market include the high cost of maintenance of CEMS and the fragmented market with many specialist suppliers. Key players such as ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), AMETEK (US), General Electric (US), and Siemens (Germany) have adopted strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements and partnerships to grow in the emission monitoring systems market.

