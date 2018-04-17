Global Employment Screening Service Market 2018-2025 - A $5.46 Billion Market Opportunity

The Employment Screening Services market is expected to grow to US$ 5.46 billion by 2025 from US$ 3.74 billion in 2016.

Higher standards of living, higher job opportunities, access to modern amenities and services are the few major factors that have contributed in the migration of rural population to the urban areas around the world. Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era and thus there was rise in the disposable incomes by consumers. Also, as urbanization has increased, there have been increasing need for creation of jobs in the urban areas. The number of applicants applying for a job in any organization has increased to very high numbers.

Globalization has resulted in large influx of job immigrants majorly in the highly advanced countries of the world in search of better standards of living as well as better job opportunities. As per the statistics by US Government, the total number of working immigrants in the age group from 16 to 65 increased to 5.7 million by the first half of 2014. There has been increased influx of immigrants in lower-skilled jobs as well as highly professional jobs in the developed countries of US, UK, Germany and Canada. Private households; textile, apparel and leather manufacturing; agriculture; information technology, computer & electronic products and administrative & support services are the sectors that have witnesses rising number of job immigrants. Mischievous immigrants pose a risk to the security of the organization and even country sometimes. The countries witnessing higher number of immigrations for seeking jobs have laid down various regulations and pre-requisites for the applicants.



Employment Screening Services market by services is segmented into background screening, verification, medical testing, electronic auditing & verification. Increase in mobile workforce and job immigrants as an after effect of globalization, rising fraudulent activities by applicants and the need to mitigate such activities are some of the factors that are proving to be highly conducive to the growth of employment screening services market. The market for car wash machines is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share. Less entry barriers to enter the business has favored the influx of many small companies into this business.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2 Key Takeaways



3 Employment Screening Services Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Employment Screening Services Market - By Service

3.2.2 Global Employment Screening Services Market - By Application

3.2.3 Global Employment Screening Services Market - By Geography

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America PEST Analysis



4 Global Employment Screening Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Demand for time efficient selection systems owing to rising number of job applicants

4.1.2 Increase in the mobile workforce and job immigrants owing to globalization

4.1.3 Need to mitigate risks for an organization on account of increasing fraudulent applications

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of defined regulations is certain countries

4.2.2 Concerns related to confidentiality of individuals

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction of Big Data

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Legal Compliance

4.4.2 Demand of Enterprise level software and database

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5 Employment Screening Services Market - Global

5.1 Global Employment Screening Services Market Overview

5.2 Global Employment Screening Services Market Forecast and Analysis



6 Global Employment Screening Services Market Analysis -By Services

6.1 Overview

6.2 Background Screening

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Global Background Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3 Credit Check

6.2.3.1 Overview

6.2.3.2 Global Credit Check Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.2.4 Worker's Compensation & Criminal Records

6.2.4.1 Overview

6.2.4.2 Global Worker's Compensation & Criminal Records Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Verification

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Global Verification Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3.3 Qualification

6.3.3.1 Overview

6.3.3.2 Global Qualification Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3.4 Employment History Verification

6.3.4.1 Overview

6.3.4.2 Global Employment History Verification Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3.5 Reference

6.3.5.1 Overview

6.3.5.2 Global Reference Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3.6 Others

6.3.6.1 Overview

6.3.6.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4 Medical Testing

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Global Medical Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5 Electronic Auditing & Verification

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Global Electronic Auditing & Verification Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)



7 Global Employment Screening Services Market Analysis -By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Financial Services

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Global Financial Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3 Government Agencies

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Government Agencies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Transportation

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Industrial

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global Industrial Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Information Technology

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Global Information Technology Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)



8 Global Employment Screening Services Market - Geographical Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 North America Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.2.3 North America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Key Countries

8.2.3.1 US Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.2.3.2 Canada Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.2.3.3 Mexico Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.2.4 North America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Services

8.2.4.1 North America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Background Screening

8.2.4.2 North America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Verification

8.2.5 North America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Application

8.3 Europe Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Europe Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Europe Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Key Countries

8.3.3.1 Germany Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3.2 UK Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3.3 France Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3.4 Spain Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3.5 Italy Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3.4 Europe Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Services

8.3.4.1 Europe Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Background Screening

8.3.4.2 Europe Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Verification

8.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3 Asia Pacific Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Key Countries

8.4.3.1 China Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3.2 India Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3.3 Japan Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3.4 Australia Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.4.4 Asia Pacific Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Services

8.4.4.1 Asia Pacific Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Background Screening

8.4.4.2 Asia Pacific Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Verification

8.4.5 Asia Pacific Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Application

8.4.6 Europe Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Application

8.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Middle East & Africa Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.5.3 Middle East & Africa Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Key Countries

8.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.5.3.2 UAE Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.5.3.3 South Africa Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.5.4 Middle East & Africa Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Services

8.5.4.1 Middle East & Africa Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Background Screening

8.5.4.2 Middle East & Africa Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Verification

8.5.5 Middle East & Africa Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Application

8.7 South America (SAM) Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 South America Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.7.3 South America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Key Countries

8.7.3.1 Brazil Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.7.4 South America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Services

8.7.4.1 South America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Background Screening

8.7.4.2 South America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Verification

8.7.5 South America Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown by Application



9 Industry Landscape



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product Mapping

10.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



11 Global Employment Screening Services Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Accurate Background, LLC.

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Financial Overview

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 Key Developments

11.2 AuthBridge

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Financial Overview

11.2.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2.5 Key Developments

11.3 A-Check America, Inc.

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Financial Overview

11.3.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Key Developments

11.4 Capita PLC

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Financial Overview

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis

11.4.5 Key Developments

11.5 DataFlow Group

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Financial Overview

11.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.5.5 Key Developments

11.6 First Advantage

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Financial Overview

11.6.4 SWOT Analysis

11.6.5 Key Developments

11.7 HireRight LLC

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Financial Overview

11.7.4 SWOT Analysis

11.7.5 Key Developments

11.8 Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Financial Overview

11.8.4 SWOT Analysis

11.8.5 Key Developments

11.9 Sterling Talent Solutions

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Financial Overview

11.9.4 SWOT Analysis

11.9.5 Key Developments

11.10 Triton

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Financial Overview

11.10.4 SWOT Analysis

11.10.5 Key Developments

11.11 Verity Screening Solutions LLC

11.11.1 Key Facts

11.11.2 Business Description

11.11.3 Financial Overview

11.11.4 SWOT Analysis

11.11.5 Key Developments

11.12 GoodHire

11.12.1 Key Facts

11.12.2 Business Description

11.12.3 Financial Overview

11.12.4 SWOT Analysis

11.12.5 Key Developments

11.13 Insperity, Inc.

11.13.1 Key Facts

11.13.2 Business Description

11.13.3 Financial Overview

11.13.4 SWOT Analysis

11.13.5 Key Developments



