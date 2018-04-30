Global Emulsion Polymer Market 2017-2023: Major Players are Celanese, DIC, Momentive Performance Materials, Dow Chemical & The Lubrizol Corp

The global emulsion polymer market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 6.5% during the forecast period 2016-2023.

Increasing awareness about green buildings and construction is one of the major driving factors which contributes to the growth of global emulsion polymer market during the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices and intervention of substitute materials are some of the major factors restraining the growth of global emulsion polymer market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global emulsion polymer market report has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific held the largest market revenue share for the global emulsion polymer market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to rapid growth of end-user industries. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in emulsion polymer market during the forecast period owing to the growth in buildings and construction sector.



The growth in global emulsion polymer market is also influenced by the presence of major market players such as Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, etc. Product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, joint ventures, investment, agreement, expansion, etc. are some of the crucial strategies which are adopted by major market players of global emulsion polymer market to gain competitive advantage.

The report on the global emulsion polymer market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Report further covers segments of product which includes acrylics, styrene butadiene latex, vinyl acetate polymer and other products. Acrylics held the largest market revenue share for the global emulsion polymer market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to high adoption of acrylics in superabsorbent polymers. Applications of emulsion polymer are divided as paints and coatings, paper & paperboard coatings, adhesives and other applications.

In application segment, adhesives is expected to be the fastest growing segment in terms of revenue in global emulsion polymer market during the forecast period. Its fastest growth rate is majorly witnessed due to increasing demand for high performance adhesive from various end-user industries such as buildings and construction, transportation, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Emulsion Polymer Market : Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Environmental Protection Regulations By Government

3.1.2. Increasing Awareness About Green Buildings

3.1.3. Demand In End-Use Industries And Emerging Markets

3.1.4. Increasing Construction Projects In Middle East & Asia Pacific

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.2.2. Intervention Of Substitute Materials

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Use Of Bio-Based Emulsion Polymers

3.3.2. Increase In Demand For Water-Based Acrylic Dispersion

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Manufacturing Emulsion Polymers Products With Low Voc



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Emulsion Polymer Market By Product

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Acrylics Market

4.1.5.2. Global Styrene-Butadiene Latex Market

4.1.5.3. Global Vinyl Acetate Polymers Market

4.2. Global Emulsion Polymer Market By Application

4.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Paints And Coatings Market

4.2.5.2. Global Paper & Paperboard Coatings Market

4.2.5.3. Global Adhesives Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

5.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

5.1.3. List Of Product Launches

5.1.4. List Of Partnerships



6. Geographic Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Akzo Nobel N.V ( Netherlands )

) Arkema Sa ( France )

) Asian Paints Ltd ( India )

) Basf Se ( Germany )

) Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

Clariant Ag ( Switzerland )

) Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Dic Corporation ( Japan )

) Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Llc (U.S.)

Nuplex Industries Ltd. ( Australia )

) Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

Trinseo S.A. (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie Ag ( Germany )

