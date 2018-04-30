Global Encryption Management Solutions Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle & Symantec

The global encryption management solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 13.59% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Encryption Management Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is adoption of cloud-based solutions. One of the key trends in the global encryption management solutions market is the adoption of cloud encryption solutions during the forecast period. Cloud-based services are getting adopted at a significant rate. These services include managed services, authentication processes, video management systems, and storing biometrics.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the use of mobile devices. The increase in the use of mobile devices, such as laptops, cell phones, and tablets, is helping the global encryption management solutions market grow. The increased use of mobile devices helps in storing and accessing critical information. This makes it necessary to protect these devices from data thefts.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high installation and maintenance costs. A major challenge faced by the global encryption management solutions market is the high upgrade and replacement costs of encryption management solutions. In the recent years, the complexity of the network infrastructure has resulted in the procurement of security products of various generations.



Key vendors

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Symantec

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022

Comparison by application

Hardware encryption

Endpoint encryption

Network encryption

Database encryption

Cloud encryption

Market opportunity by application



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT 2017-2022

Comparison by deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market opportunity by deployment



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of cloud-based solutions

Integrated encryption tools

Data digitization



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



