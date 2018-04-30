Global Encryption Management Solutions Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle & Symantec

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Encryption Management Solutions Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global encryption management solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 13.59% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Encryption Management Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is adoption of cloud-based solutions. One of the key trends in the global encryption management solutions market is the adoption of cloud encryption solutions during the forecast period. Cloud-based services are getting adopted at a significant rate. These services include managed services, authentication processes, video management systems, and storing biometrics.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the use of mobile devices. The increase in the use of mobile devices, such as laptops, cell phones, and tablets, is helping the global encryption management solutions market grow. The increased use of mobile devices helps in storing and accessing critical information. This makes it necessary to protect these devices from data thefts.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high installation and maintenance costs. A major challenge faced by the global encryption management solutions market is the high upgrade and replacement costs of encryption management solutions. In the recent years, the complexity of the network infrastructure has resulted in the procurement of security products of various generations.
Key vendors
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Symantec
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022
Comparison by application
Hardware encryption
Endpoint encryption
Network encryption
Database encryption
Cloud encryption
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT 2017-2022
Comparison by deployment
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market opportunity by deployment
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Adoption of cloud-based solutions
Integrated encryption tools
Data digitization
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ll3cb9/global_encryption?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-encryption-management-solutions-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-check-point-software-technologies-cisco-systems-ibm-microsoft-oracle--symantec-300638947.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article