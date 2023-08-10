Global Endoscopy Market Report 2023-2027 - Profiles of Key Players Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, FUJIFILM, Boston Scientific, Olympus Corporation and Ambu

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endoscopy Market: Insights & Forecast (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy market is projected to reach a value of US$52.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period 2023-2027. The market's growth will be driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing obese population, and an aging demographic. However, challenges such as associated patient risk, shortage of skilled endoscopists & physicians, and the high cost of endoscopic procedures may hinder market growth.

A few notable trends forecasted include upsurge in alcohol consumption, surging incidence of cancer cases, emergence of capsule endoscopy, new endoscopy product launch, advances in endoscopy and rising preference for minimally invasive procedures.

The global endoscopy market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. In terms of product, the global endoscopy market can be categorized into endoscopes, visualization systems, endoscopic ultrasound, insufflator and other. According to application, the endoscopy market can be segmented into gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, arthroscopy and others. Whereas, the endoscopy market can be split into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and other end-users.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to rising burden of cancer, increasing favorable reimbursement scenario in the region, growing obese population, growing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment and increasing research and development activities to improve endoscopy.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global endoscopy market segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and region.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America and Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , , and & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.), Medtronic PLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Ambu A/S) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $52.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5 % Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Process of Endoscopy

1.3 Main Tools Used in Endoscopy

1.4 Various Kinds of Endoscopes

1.5 Applications of Endoscopy

1.6 Types of Endoscopy



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Endoscopy During the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.2 Downfall in Therapeutic Device Market

2.3 Decline in Colonoscopies

2.4 Impact on the Practice of Otorhinolaryngology



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Endoscopy Market by Value

3.2 Global Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Endoscopy Market by Product

3.4 Global Endoscopy Market by Application

3.5 Global Endoscopy Market by End-User



4. Regional CDMO Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 ROW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Growing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.3 Rising Obese Population

5.1.4 Increasing Elderly Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in Alcohol Consumption

5.2.2 Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

5.2.3 Emergence of Capsule Endoscopy

5.2.4 New Endoscopy Products Launch

5.2.5 Advances in Endoscopy

5.2.6 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Associated Patient Risk

5.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Endoscopists & Physicians

5.3.3 High Cost of Endoscopic Procedures



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.2 Japan Market



7. Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.)

Medtronic PLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Ambu A/S

