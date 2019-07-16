Global Endovenous Ablation Devices Market 2019-2023

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Endovenous Ablation Devices Market: About this market



Endovenous ablation devices are used to treat chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) with varicose veins. These devices are designed to perform minimally invasive procedures. This endovenous ablation devices market analysis considers sales from the endovenous laser ablation therapy (EVLT) devices, radiofrequency ablation (RFA) devices, and non-thermal non-tumescent (NTNT) devices segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of endovenous ablation devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the EVLT segment held the highest market share. This trend is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the high success rate of EVLT devices compared with others and their ability to perform minimally invasive procedures without spinal or general anesthesia are helping the EVLT segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global endovenous ablation devices report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing prevalence of CVI, growing demand for MI endovenous ablation procedures, and technological advances in endovascular ablation devices. However, challenges such as high cost coupled with unfavorable reimbursement policies, limitations and complications associated with endovenous ablation techniques, and shortage of skilled vascular surgeons may hamper the growth of the endovenous ablation devices industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796219/?utm_source=PRN







Global Endovenous Ablation Devices Market: Overview



Increasing prevalence of CVI



One of the high risk factors for CVI is aging. Therefore, the growing geriatric population will increase the incidence of CVI. Other risk factors include obesity, smoking, and pregnancy, which are also prevalent. Moreover, CVI is a progressive medical condition, which worsens with time. As a result, the need for effective treatment of CVI is increasing. Therefore, the sales of endovenous ablation devices have been increasing, which will lead to the expansion of the global endovenous ablation devices market. The market will grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Emergence of endovenous steam ablation (EVSA) as an alternative to EVLA and RFA



The EVSA method has better patient tolerance compared with EVLA and RFA. This factor is attributed to the minute and flexible catheter of EVSA compared with the stiff glass fibers of EVLA and RFA. EVSA catheters can easily be inserted into veins without inflicting pain on the patient. Therefore, the emergence of EVSA as an alternative to EVLA and RFA will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global endovenous ablation devices market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endovenous ablation devices manufacturers, which include AngioDynamics Inc., Medtronic Plc, Sciton Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Venclose Inc.



Also, the endovenous ablation devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796219/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

