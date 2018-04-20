Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2018-2022 - Opportunities for Growth in Developing Countries & Availability of Non-Conventional Treatments

The global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is availability of advanced devices. Vendors are focusing on R&D to introduce advanced energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems. Due to the entry of several vendors, competition is intensifying, and the profit margins of vendors are decreasing.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing awareness. Several vendors are entering the market to cater to the increasing demand for non-invasive body contouring. US is witnessing an increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, driving the vendors to conduct more promotional events to advertise their products to increase awareness about such innovative treatments.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of treatments. The cost of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments is high. For instance, in the US, the average cost of skin rejuvenation in 2017 was estimated to be around $2,500 per session.

Key vendors

Cutera

El.En.

Hologic

Lumenis

Syneron Medical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Availability of advanced devices

Opportunities for growth in developing countries

Availability of non-conventional treatments

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



