Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2018-2022 - Opportunities for Growth in Developing Countries & Availability of Non-Conventional Treatments

The "Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is availability of advanced devices. Vendors are focusing on R&D to introduce advanced energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems. Due to the entry of several vendors, competition is intensifying, and the profit margins of vendors are decreasing.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing awareness. Several vendors are entering the market to cater to the increasing demand for non-invasive body contouring. US is witnessing an increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, driving the vendors to conduct more promotional events to advertise their products to increase awareness about such innovative treatments.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of treatments. The cost of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments is high. For instance, in the US, the average cost of skin rejuvenation in 2017 was estimated to be around $2,500 per session.
Key vendors
- Cutera
- El.En.
- Hologic
- Lumenis
- Syneron Medical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Availability of advanced devices
- Opportunities for growth in developing countries
- Availability of non-conventional treatments
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
