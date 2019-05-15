Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2016-2019 & 2025

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook (2016 - 2025) - 150 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global market intelligence offering provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry across 15 key countries. With over 150 KPIs for each country, covering end markets, glass products, and technologies, it provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 4,500+ data tables and charts. This is a bundled offering and the user will get access to databooks for 15 countries.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:

Global Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products

Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Single Glazing Demand

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Double Glazing Demand

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Triple Glazing Demand

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Smart Glass Demand

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Global Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments

SPD

Electrochromic

PDLC

Thermochromic

Photochromatic

Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets

Overall Construction

- By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

- By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

- By Application (new market, replacement market)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)

Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market)

Country Covered:

China

India

Malaysia

Australia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

France

Finland

Denmark

United States

