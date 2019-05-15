Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2016-2019 & 2025
DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook (2016 - 2025) - 150 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global market intelligence offering provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry across 15 key countries. With over 150 KPIs for each country, covering end markets, glass products, and technologies, it provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 4,500+ data tables and charts. This is a bundled offering and the user will get access to databooks for 15 countries.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:
Global Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products
- Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market
- - Value
- - Volume
- - Average Price
- Single Glazing Demand
- - Value
- - Volume
- - Average Price
- Double Glazing Demand
- - Value
- - Volume
- - Average Price
- Triple Glazing Demand
- - Value
- - Volume
- - Average Price
- Smart Glass Demand
- - Value
- - Volume
- - Average Price
Global Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments
- SPD
- Electrochromic
- PDLC
- Thermochromic
- Photochromatic
Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets
- Overall Construction
- - By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
- - By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
- - By Application (new market, replacement market)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Institutional
Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector
- By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
- By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
- By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)
Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments
- By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
- By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
- By Application (new market, replacement market)
- Country Covered:
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Australia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Brazil
- Mexico
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Finland
- Denmark
- United States
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uf3csw
