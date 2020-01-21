Global Energy Expert Joins Israeli Energy Start-up, Brightmerge in Development Drive

LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightmerge Ltd., the Tel Aviv-based Israeli startup which empowers the building of independent commercial-grade Microgrid energy systems, has announced the appointment of Seth Kiner, Founder and Managing Director of Charlotte St. Advisors, LLC and formerly VP Customer Programs and Services at Southern California Edison, as Senior Advisor on the company's Advisory Board.

As a global energy and utility strategic advisor, Mr. Kiner will support the company's drive into expanding its investor and strategic partner base.

Mr. Kiner has worked with innovative enterprises around the globe, in both competitive and highly regulated industries, helping businesses and homeowners adopt a smarter energy lifestyle.

At Southern California Edison, among various roles, Mr. Kiner was responsible for all aspects of the Customer Experience. This included oversight of one of North America's largest Demand Side Management portfolios and development of innovative and emerging energy efficiency and Smart Grid-enabled products. He was also responsible for all customer renewable programs.

Mr. Kiner is an Affiliated Expert with the Alliance To Save Energy and a World 50 Fellow.

"I am extremely excited to be working with Brightmerge, a company bringing a much-needed and strategically important solution to the rapidly transforming energy market," Mr. Kiner said.

About Brightmerge

Brightmerge, a Tel Aviv-based startup, provides an enterprise SaaS platform based on proprietary machine learning and big data decision-making to automate and optimize the design, development, build and operation of energy microgrid systems.

The company has just been named as one of the Top Five out of 450 decentralization startups in the energy industry by StartUs GmbH, of Vienna, a data science company identifying emerging startups and technologies.

For portrait of Seth Kiner click here: Seth Kiner Portrait

Media Information:

Elkana Pressler, Executive VP

Business Development

elkana@brightmerge.com

www.brightmerge.com

SOURCE Brightmerge

Related Links

https://www.brightmerge.com

