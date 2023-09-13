Global Energy Harvesting System Market Aims for $918 Million by 2028, Fueled by 10.0% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology (Light, Vibration, Radio Frequency (RF), Thermal), Component (Transducers (Photovoltaic, Piezoelectric, Electromagnetic, RF, Thermoelectric), PMICs, Secondary Batteries) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy harvesting system market is on track to expand significantly, with an estimated value of $918 million projected by 2028, marking a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth, including the widespread adoption of IoT devices, increased use of energy harvesting systems in building and home automation, and the rising demand for dependable, power-efficient, and low-maintenance systems.

Key Highlights:

Vibration Energy Harvesting Segment to Thrive:

Among the various technologies in the energy harvesting system market, vibration energy harvesting is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. This surge can be attributed to ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency, durability, and scalability of vibration energy harvesting technologies. For instance, recent innovations like a two-centimeter energy harvester, which captures piezoelectric vibration energy generated by walking to power small wearable devices, showcase the potential for self-charging wearables and energy-efficient electronics.

Building & Home Automation Application Segment to Soar:

Building & home automation is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing application segments in the energy harvesting system market. The adoption of energy harvesting systems in building automation offers cost savings by eliminating the need for regular battery replacements. These systems can power devices such as occupancy sensors, humidity sensors, window positioning systems, temperature sensors, and lighting control systems in an energy-efficient manner. The emphasis on energy-efficient buildings and smart homes is expected to drive market growth.

North America Leading the Charge:

North America is poised to hold a substantial market share in the energy harvesting system market during the forecast period. Key drivers in this region include a strong focus on renewable energy sources, sustainable practices, and clean energy adoption. Governments in North America are actively investing in energy harvesting technologies to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and minimize environmental impact. Furthermore, growing awareness among industries and consumers regarding the advantages of energy harvesting, such as cost savings and reduced carbon emissions, is driving market growth.

Premium Insights:

  • Adoption of Wireless Sensor Networks with Energy Harvesting Systems
  • Dominance of Light Energy Harvesting Segment
  • Transducers and Building & Home Automation Segments Leading in 2023
  • North America Securing Leading Market Position in 2023
  • China Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Country Between 2023 and 2028

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Rising Environmental Concerns
  • Miniaturization and Flexibility Requirements
  • Integration of IoT Devices
  • Favorable Government Initiatives
  • Growing Preference for Wireless Sensor Networks Equipped with Energy-Harvesting Systems

Restraints:

  • Geographic and Environmental Constraints
  • Limitations of Remotely Installed Networking Modules
  • High Initial Cost of Energy Harvesting Systems

Opportunities:

  • Emergence of Smart Cities
  • Adoption of Sensors in Wearable Electronics
  • Use of Human Energy Harvesting for Implantable Biomedical Devices
  • Ocean Energy Harvesting

Challenges:

  • Limitations Associated with Integrating Energy Harvesting Systems into Existing Infrastructure
  • Standardization of Communications Protocols
  • Damages Caused to Energy Harvesting Devices by Surrounding Environments

Case Study Highlights:

  • Thermokon Achieves Energy Efficiency in Historic Town Hall with Wireless Solutions
  • Pavegen Powers Phone Charging Through Footsteps
  • NXP and EnOcean Streamline Wireless Energy Harvesting in Smart Home Devices with NFC
  • Pavegen Develops Kinetic Tennis Experience to Support Sustainability
  • Siemens Leverages Pavegen's Kinetic Technology to Engage Audiences in Sustainable Mobility
  • Central Bedfordshire Council Promotes Clean-Energy Generation

Companies Mentioned:

  • ABB
  • Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Apc International Ltd.
  • Bionic Power Inc.
  • Ceramtec GmbH
  • CTS Corporation
  • Cymbet
  • EnOcean GmbH
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Kinergizer
  • Kistler Group
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Micropelt GmbH
  • Mide Technology Corporation
  • Nexperia
  • Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG
  • Powercast Corporation
  • Qorvo, Inc.
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Trameto Limited
  • Voltree Power

