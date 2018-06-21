Global Energy Management Systems Market, 2018-2022 - Key Players are GE, Johnson Controls, C3 IoT, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Siemens, Echelon, Rockwell Automation, EnerNOC & Eaton

Global Energy Management Systems Market Outlook 2022 provides key insights of global energy consumption, and features the factors pushing the market forward. On studying the market thoroughly, it was observed that the incorporation of IOT technology with the Energy Management Systems (EMS) was the major driving element along with other factors such as smart charging of electric vehicles, smart grid technology and government regulations for propelling the customer to adopt energy efficient practices.

With the rising population, increasing disposable income, and the structural shift in industrial sector in emerging economies, the energy consumption level increases, thereby widening the demand supply gap. This has led to increase in the usage of energy management systems in various industry verticals like power & energy, healthcare, etc. to analyze and recommend energy saving options to the user.

The energy management systems provide the end-user a cost efficient solution for energy saving costs, and therefore the products are gaining the popularity worldwide. Moreover, government initiatives for sustainable low carbon environment are further accelerating the usage of such devices. Hence, the global energy management system market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

Further, it also highlights the bifurcation of the global EMS market into verticals like by segment, application, and industry. The EMS market by segment is further sub-divided into equipment, and software and services. The equipment sub-segment consists of the hardware, which comprises devices like Smart Meters, Smart Thermostats and Smart Sensors; whereas the software and services segment provides the detailed overview of the various software applications and platforms along with analysis to optimize and reduce energy usage. Its application segment is sub-segmented according to the end-user, i.e. home, buildings and industries. However, in terms of industry verticals, the market is split into five verticals namely Power and Energy, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail and Offices.

Regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa; is followed by the thorough analysis of major players with their business overview, key products and financials which will help the client to identify leading-edge opportunities along with better understanding of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Global Energy Sector - An Overview



4. Industry Trends and Drivers

4.1 IOT Technology Advancing the Energy Management System

4.2 Electrical Vehicle Charging Steering the need for Renewable Energy

4.3 Increasing Adoption of Smart Grid Services Stimulating the Market

4.4 Government Initiatives encouraging efficient energy consumption



5. Global Energy Management Systems Market Outlook 2022

5.1 By Segment

5.1.1 By Equipment

5.1.1.1 Smart Meter

5.1.1.2 Smart Sensor

5.1.1.3 Smart Thermostat

5.1.2 By Software and Service

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Home Energy Management System

5.2.2 Building Energy Management System

5.2.3 Industrial Energy Management System

5.3 By Industry Verticals

5.3.1 Power and Energy

5.3.2 Telecom and IT

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail and Offices



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa



7. Key Players



General Electric Company

Johnson Controls International plc

C3 IoT

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Echelon Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

EnerNOC, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

