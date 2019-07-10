Global Energy Storage System Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Storage System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing consumer awareness regarding energy efficiency and increasing acceptance of hybrid and electric vehicles. However, Hazardous environmental impact is restraining the market.

Energy storage is the imprison of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. It involves converting energy from forms that are difficult to store to more expediently storable forms. Some technologies provide short-term energy storage, while others can endure for much longer.

By Technology, Thermal Storage segment is driven during the forecast period. It considered being the primary renewable option for electrical energy. Based on geography, the Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on the market due to increasing power consumption has resulted in the need for storage space systems.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Energy Storage System Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermal Storage

5.3 Electro Chemical

5.3.1 Nickel Cadmium

5.3.2 Lithium Ion Battery

5.3.3 Flow Battery

5.3.4 Lead Acid Battery

5.3.5 Sodium Sulphur (NAS) Battery

5.3.6 Other Electro Chemicals

5.4 Mechanical Energy Storage

5.4.1 Compressed Air & Liquid Air Energy Storage

5.4.2 Pumped Hydro Energy Storage

5.4.3 Flywheel Energy Storage

5.5 Redox Flow Battery

5.6 Other Technologies



6 Global Energy Storage System Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transportation

6.3 Grid Storage



7 Global Energy Storage System Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Utility

7.3 Residential

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Non-Residential



8 Global Energy Storage System Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Active Power

10.2 Electrovaya

10.3 Altairnano

10.4 Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

10.5 LG Chem

10.6 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

10.7 NEC Energy Solutions

10.8 Ecoult

10.9 General Electric

10.10 The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.

10.11 Saft

10.12 EnSync, Inc.

10.13 Kokam

10.14 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.15 Fluence



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/916v8g





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

