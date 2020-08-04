Global Energy Storage Systems Market Outlook to 2025 - Market Expected to Proliferate During the Forecast Period, Despite the Outbreak of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Storage Systems Market Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Improving energy storage economics, innovations in financing and business models, the growing integration of storage with renewables, increasing replacement of gas peaker plants, supportive government policies and schemes, increasing adoption of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) to enhance the resilience of the electrical grid are some of the factors driving the energy storage systems market.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a sharp pullback in economic activity due to mandatory lockdowns and other containment measures. According to the IMF World Economic Outlook published in June 2020, the world economy is set to post a -4.9% GDP growth rate in 2020. That will be a downgrade of 8.2% from January 2020. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the energy, automobile, and battery industries has already been profound.



The economic downturn induced by the coronavirus will hinder the residential energy storage deployment due to the financial uncertainty faced by the customers and commercial & industrial (C&I) segment as companies are avoiding non-essential capital investments. According to the report, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak, the outlook for energy storage remains strong, and the market is expected to proliferate during the forecast period.



Trends & Developments



In June 2020 , NEC Energy Solutions Inc., part of Japan's NEC Corp, a communications and technology giant, has taken a significant blow by the grid-scale battery storage business conditions, and the COVID-19 crisis forcing it to proceed with a wind-down of the business.

, NEC Energy Solutions Inc., part of NEC Corp, a communications and technology giant, has taken a significant blow by the grid-scale battery storage business conditions, and the COVID-19 crisis forcing it to proceed with a wind-down of the business. In May 2020 , Southern California Edison, one of the US state of California's three major investor-owned utilities (IOUs), has signed seven contracts for a combined 770 megawatts of grid battery projects, one of the most significant single procurements of its kind.

Study Coverage



The report provides deep insight into the current and future state of energy storage across various regions. Also, the study comprehensively analyzes the energy storage systems market by segmenting it based on geography, and by type (Batteries, Pumped-storage Hydroelectricity (PSH), Thermal Energy Storage (TES), Flywheel Energy Storage (FES), Others (Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES), etc.)), and by Application (Residential, Non-residential & Utility).



The report examines the market drivers and restraints that are influencing the growth in detail including the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The study also covers emerging market trends, developments, latest ESS projects, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies and their projects.



Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. RESEARCH SCOPE & METHODOLOGY



3. MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.6 Market Size and Forecast



4. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Batteries

5.1.2 Pumped-storage Hydroelectricity (PSH)

5.1.3 Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

5.1.4 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES)

5.1.5 Others (Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES), etc.)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Non-residential

5.2.3 Utility



6. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest of the World



7. KEY COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Fluence Energy LLC

7.2 Tesla Inc.

7.3 Nidec ASI S.p.A.

7.4 Doosan GridTech

7.5 General Electric Company

7.6 NextEra Energy, Inc.

7.7 Powin Energy Corp.

7.8 Wartsila Corp.

7.9 LG CNS

7.10 BYD Co. Ltd.



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, Partnerships and Agreements

8.3 Strategies of Key Players



9. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhybq6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

