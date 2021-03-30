Global Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2025: Cross-Divisional Innovations in Major Industries

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Outsourcing Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Engineering services research and development industry is at the point of revolution which is boosted by rising consumer demand and disturbance in technology. Major industries are progressively concentrating on developing engineering research and development (ER&D) products that can assimilate with digital consumer network and this transformation led the demand for ER&D research and development outsourcing industry. Engineering research & development outsourcing market is categorized into three major segments namely mechanic, embedded IT, and software. Major end users of engineering research & development (ER&D) outsourcing market includes automobile, aeronautics, telecom, rail, software & internet industry etc.



The global research & development outsourcing market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is anticipated to grow at tremendous growth rate over the forecasted period as well. Lack of skilled personnel, and rising demand for cost reduction are some of the major factors driving the growth of the industry. Other growth drivers such as shorter project lifecycle, cost saving from lower labor wages, industry consolidation, and growing offshore outsourcing demand would propel the growth of the market over the next five years. However, the growth of the market is restrained by some factors which include risk associated with intellectual property outsourcing, and lack of domain expertise.



This report provides an analysis of the global ER&D outsourcing market with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments, and growth outlook of end-users of the market. A brief segment analysis has also been provided in the report with their historical and forecasted value.



The report also assesses the key opportunities available in the engineering research & development (ER&D) outsourcing market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the market has forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Global engineering research & development (ER&D) outsourcing market is highly fragmented, as the top ten players accounted for one-tenth market share globally. Altran Technologies, Alten Group, Akka Technologies, and Bertrandt AG are major players in the global market whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report provides business overview, financial overview, and business strategies adopted by the respective companies.



Company Coverage

Altran Technologies

Alten Group

Akka Technologies

Bertrandt AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Outsourcing: An Overview

2.2 Research & Development Outsourcing: An Overview

2.3 Engineering Research & Development Outsourcing: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Research & Development Market Analysis

3.2 Global ER&D Outsourcing Market Analysis

3.3 Global ER&D Outsourcing Market: Segment Analysis

3.4 Engineering ER&D Outsourcing Market: End-Users Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.1.2 Improved Flexibility

4.1.3 Increasing Need for Cost Reduction

4.1.4 Shorter Project Lifecycle

4.1.5 Cross-Divisional Innovations in Major Industries

4.1.6 Cost Saving from Lower Labor Wages

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Risk Associated with Intellectual Property Outsourcing

4.2.2 Lack of Domain Expertise

4.2.3 Geo-Political Barriers

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Industry Consolidation

4.3.2 Rising Outsourcing Spending

4.3.3 Industrial Revolution

4.3.4 Growing Offshore Outsourcing Demand



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global ER&D Outsourcing Competitive Environment

5.2 Global ER&D Outsourcing Market Players by Revenue

5.3 Global ER&D Outsourcing Market by Players

5.4 Global ER&D Outsourcing Market Players Competitive Landscape



