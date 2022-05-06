Global Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys and Blends Markets Report 2022-2026 with Company Profiles of Major Players Including DSM, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, SABIC IP, Teijin and Trinseo

May 06, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys and Blends: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is analyzed on the basis of segmentation within type, application and region. Regions are further sub-segmented within key countries.
Engineering resins are plastic materials that possess better mechanical and/or thermal properties than ordinary commodity plastics. These resins, which possess high strength, are generally resistant to high temperatures, wear and corrosives and are often used in wood or metal replacement applications as a means of reducing cost or weight while maintaining strength and performance.
Generally, all products manufactured with these engineering resins possess better mechanical, thermal or electronic enhancements over standard plastic resins. Because of these enhanced characteristics, they are used in important and demanding applications like the military, aerospace, medical, automotive, and appliance industries.
The engineering resins market is one of the emerging industries in the polymers market. The demand is increasing because of its characteristics like rigidity, strength, impact and heat resistant, chemical stability and which are needed in various industrial applications such as the automotive industry, electrical/electronic industry, building construction, medical applications, appliance industry, and others.
As engineering resins are cost effective, almost all the automotive companies are using engineering resins to replace more and more metal components. Replacing metal components with thermoplastics is the major growth driver.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends
- Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2025, with projection of CAGR through 2026
- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends based on type, application, and region
- Description of performance & technical aspects, advantages and disadvantages, properties, processing and testing of engineering resins, and coverage of latest market developments of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess Corp., SABIC IP, Teijin Ltd. and Trinseo LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- What's New in this Report?
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Highlights from Primary Respondents
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
- Key Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Value Chain Analysis
- Covid-19 Impact Analysis
- Automotive/Other Transportation
- Electrical and Electronic
- Medical Devices
- Building and Construction
- Industrial/Power and Energy
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat from Alternatives
- Market Rivalry
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Definition
- Market Background
- Technological Landscape
- Performance and Technical Aspects
- Advantages of Engineering Resins
- Processing
- Testing
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Polycarbonate (Pc)
- Available Polycarbonate Types
- Properties
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Alloys/Blends
- Polycarbonate Sheet
- Polyamide Resin
- Properties
- Major Polyamide Types
- Polyamide Films
- Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (Pom) Resin
- Polyacetal Grades
- Thermoplastic Polyesters
- Pbt Resin
- Pet Resin
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (Pps)Resin
- Properties
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Thermoformed Polyphenylene Sulfides
- Other Technology Considerations
- Producers of Pps
- Liquid Crystal Polymer (Lcp) Resin
- Properties
- Liquid Crystal Polymer Products
- Polysulfone Resin
- Polysulfone Types
- Polyarylsulfones
- Combined Pai/Pei Resin
- Properties
- Polyimide Films
- Polyetherimides (Pei)
- Polyamide-Imides (Pais)
- Polyketone and Polyetherether Ketones (Peek) Resin
- Properties
- Polymer Alloys and Blends
- Pc/Abs Resin
- Ppo/Hips Resin
- Ppo/Polyamide Resin
- Pc/Pbt Resin
- Other Alloys and Blends
- Other Polymer Alloys/Blends
- Reinforced Engineered Thermoplastics
- Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate
- Reinforced Pet
- Fiber-Reinforced Polycarbonates
- Pps Fiber-Reinforced Products
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Automotive
- Under-The-Hood (Uth) Segment
- Auto Exteriors
- Auto Interiors
- Aircraft
- Electrical and Electronics
- Printed Circuit Boards
- Electronic Components
- Flexible Electronics
- Surface-Mount Technology
- Encapsulated Electrical Components
- Switches
- Capacitors
- Other Molded Electronic Components
- Bobbins
- Relays
- Electronic Enclosures
- Engineering Resins in Electrical Power Generation/Transmission/Usage
- Appliances
- Medical Devices
- Applications of Engineering Resins in Medical Devices
- Commodity Thermoplastics
- Engineering Resins
- Thermoset Resins
- Engineering Resins in Medical Devices
- Building and Construction
- Glazing
- Plumbing and Hardware
- Skylights
- Lighting Products
- Signs and Displays
- Industrial/Power and Energy
- Miscellaneous
- Rigid Food Packaging
- Water Bottles
- Prepared Food Container Packaging
- Optical Lenses
- Toys
- Sports and Recreational Equipment
- Lawn and Garden Equipment
- Resin Usage
- Housewares
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Latest Market Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Aci Plastics Inc
- Adell Plastics Inc
- Allnex Holdings S.A R.L.
- Ampa Plastics Group
- Arc Resin Corporation
- Arkema Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corp
- Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC
- Aurora Plastics
- Basf Corp
- Celanese
- Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd
- Chi Mei Corp
- Clariant International AG
- Covestro AG
- Daicel Corp
- Dak Americas LLC
- Dsm Engineering Plastics
- Dupont De Nemours Inc.
- Eastman Chemical
- Ems Grivory
- Evonik Industries AG
- Honeywell International Inc
- Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
- Jsr Corp.
- Lanxess Corp.
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
- Microspec Corp.
- Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics
- Mitsui Chemicals America Inc.
- Rtp Co.
- Sabic Innovative Plastics LLC
- Teijin Ltd.
- Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd.
- Trinseo LLC
- Toray Plastics (America) Inc.
- Victrex plc
- Wellman Advanced Materials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeu5u9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article