Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive, Telecom, Computer Electronics), Location (Onshore, Offshore), And Region Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global engineering services outsourcing market size is projected to reach USD 1.50 trillion by 2025.

It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period. Engineering Service Providers (ESPs) aid in simplifying the complexities faced by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the development of contemporary products. Tasks such as designing, testing, prototyping, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) as well as equipping products with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-connectivity are often outsourced to ESPs.

Multinational companies based in countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and France, among others, are outsourcing advanced technological services to India, South Africa, China, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and other developing nations due to the cost-benefit and technical proficiency these countries offer. This factor is anticipated to bode well for ESO market growth over the forecast period.

The hazards associated with the breach of Intellectual Property (IP) secrecy has proven to be an obstacle while outsourcing critical tasks to ESPs. Companies have to exert a high degree of vigilance to prevent IP theft, particularly in a few offshore locations where the existing legal enforcements make it difficult to prosecute firms which misuse patents and confidential data.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Automotive segment accounted for a revenue share of around 20% in 2018, whereas the telecom engineering services outsourcing market is expected to account for a significant revenue share by 2025

accounted for the second-largest revenue share. , on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period Along with India , countries such as Ukraine , Poland , and Argentina are emerging as prominent destinations for software-related outsourcing services

, countries such as , , and are emerging as prominent destinations for software-related outsourcing services Key players in the ESO market include Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Luxoft, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, GlobalLogic, and EPAM Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

Chapter 3. ESO Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. ESO Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Outsourcing Classification

3.4. ESO - Value Chain Analysis

3.5. ESO Services Evolution

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1. Increased tie-ups between automotive OEMs and suppliers

3.6.1.2. Need to reduce overall costs incurred by the OEMS

3.6.1.3. Shorter product lifecycle

3.6.2. Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1. Intellectual Property (IP) confidentiality and security threats

3.7. Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.8. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9. ESO - PEST Analysis

3.10. ESO - Key Competitor Analysis, 2018

Chapter 4. ESO Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Outlook Key Takeaways, 2014 - 2025

4.2. ESO: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3. Aerospace

4.4. Automotive

4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts by region, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Designing

4.4.3. Prototyping

4.4.4. System Integration

4.4.5. Testing

4.5. Construction

4.6. Consumer Electronics

4.7. Semiconductors

4.8. Pharmaceuticals

4.9. Telecom

4.10. Others

Chapter 5. ESO Location Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Location Type Outlook Key Takeaways, 2014 - 2025

5.2. ESO: Location Type Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3. Onshore

5.4. Offshore

Chapter 6. ESO Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook Key Takeaways, 2014 - 2025

6.2. ESO Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Alten GmbH

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Altran Technologies, SA

Aricent Group

ASAP Holding GmbH

AVL List GmbH

Bertrandt AG

Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic initiativesCyient (formerly Infotech Enterprises Ltd.)

EDAG Engineering GmbH

EPAM Systems Inc.

ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH

FEV Group

Gigatronik Stuttgart GmbH

GlobalLogic Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

HORIBA, Ltd.

IAV GmbH

Infosys Limited.

ITK Engineering GmbH

Kistler Instrumente AG

KPIT Technologies Ltd. (KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd.)

Luxoft

MBtech Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mindtree Ltd.

Mindfire Solutions

MR Plan GmbH

Pactera Technology International Ltd. (VanceInfo Technologies Inc.)

P3 Automotive GmbH

P+Z Engineering GmbH

QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd.

RLE International, Inc.

Sonata Software

Symphony Teleca Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Incorporated)

Tata Elxsi Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

